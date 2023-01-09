DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Battery Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on residential battery market which is experiencing strong growth.

This report focuses on residential battery market which is experiencing strong growth.



Major players in the residential battery market are Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, BYD Company, Tesla, ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Luminous Power Technologies, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Panasonic, Power-Sonic Corporation, Lishen, CBAK, Loom Solar, and Ruipu Energy Co.



The global residential battery market is expected to grow from $6.36 billion in 2021 to $7.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The residential battery market is expected to grow to $13.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.4%.



The residential battery market consists of sales of residential batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the battery used for the in-home purpose to store the energy supplied from the power grid or energy generated from renewable energy sources like solar and wind. There are different types of battery technology available in the market, but the most commonly used technology is lithium-ion technology. Lithium-ion batteries work as rechargeable battery whenever it connects to power charge and disconnected discharge based on the residential usage.



The main types of residential batteries are lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, and other types. A lithium-ion battery, often known as a Li-ion battery, is a rechargeable battery made up of cells in which lithium ions travel from the negative electrode to the positive electrode through an electrolyte during discharge and then back again during charging. These residential batteries can be operated by standalone systems, solar, and storage with a power rating of 3-6 kW, 6-10 kW used by industrial, commercial, and residential users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the residential battery market in 2021. The regions covered in the residential battery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing deployment of solar power generation is expected to drive the residential battery market. Many people are deploying solar panels in their houses and commercial spaces as it is cost-efficient. To store this power generated by solar panels, residential batteries are used.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), a national non-profit trade association of the solar-energy industry in the United States, the United States of America has installed a 4.6 GW of solar community energy in the year 2021. Regardless of the physical qualities or ownership of their house or company, community solar gives homeowners, renters, and companies equitable access to the economic and environmental benefits of solar energy generation.

Moreover, over the next five years, the community solar sector in the USA will install more than 4.3 gigawatts of total capacity. Such rising demand for solar power generation is driving the residential batteries market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the residential battery market. Major companies in the battery market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the battery market to provide an enhanced product to their customers.

For instance, in October 2021, Solar Edge, an Israel-headquartered provider of power optimizers, solar inverters, and monitoring systems for photovoltaic arrays, launched a residential battery and inverter with a power of 11.4 KW and backup power of 10.3 KW. The battery and inverter can be connected to a local grid or a photovoltaic system and the battery itself has three conversions of power from DC to AC power.

The device can connect wirelessly and can link to Solar Edge EV Charger. The gadgets are wirelessly connected and can connect to the SolarEdge Home EV charger. The company's mobile app may be used to monitor and manage the equipment. The program lets homeowners prioritize loads depending on their preferences, and it uses algorithms to make more cost-effective selections while taking into consideration external elements like weather.



In September 2021, LG Energy Solutions, a storage battery manufacturing company based in South Korea, acquired NEC Energy Solutions for an undisclosed amount. As a result of this acquisition, LG Energy Solutions is planning to grow its energy storage in North America and also to establish itself as a one-stop energy storage system (ESS) solutions provider that offers a full range of solutions to the energy storage system. NEC Energy Solutions designs and manufactures advanced energy storage solutions located in Massachusetts USA.



The countries covered in the residential battery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Residential Battery Market Characteristics



3. Residential Battery Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Residential Battery



5. Residential Battery Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Residential Battery Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Residential Battery Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Residential Battery Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Residential Battery Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Other Types

6.2. Global Residential Battery Market, Segmentation By Operation Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Standalone systems

Solar And Storage

6.3. Global Residential Battery Market, Segmentation By Power Rating, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

3-6 kW

6-10 kW

6.4. Global Residential Battery Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

7. Residential Battery Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Residential Battery Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Residential Battery Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

