Residential Capital Management (Resicap) Co-Founders Selected as 2018 Southeast Finalists for EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

"To reach this stage of the competition is very exciting for us, as well as the entire Resicap staff. It is encouraging to see our company's vision for success and passion for innovation being recognized," said Andy Capps. Resicap, founded in 2010, is the parent company of Ameritrust Residential Services and WRI Property Management, which has expanded into 36 states and 63 markets across the country and utilizes a proprietary software platform, known as HoneyBadger, specifically designed for the single-family rehab, maintenance and preservation sectors.

"Over the years we've taken many risks and overcome a lot of challenges," said Popp, "and to know that the company we've built stands in the same league as all these other incredible Southeastern companies is a rewarding feeling."

Andy and Lance, as co-nominees, are one of 32 finalists to compete for top honors at an awards ceremony on June 28 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. The winner of that night's event will move on to compete at the national level with the other regional winners.

About Residential Capital Management

Resicap is the leading vertically integrated solution for institutional owners of single-family residential assets in the United States. Primary services include acquisition and valuation, construction management, maintenance, property preservation, leasing, property management, and dispositions. Since 2010, the company has acquired over 10,000 properties, renovated over 15,000 homes, and completed over 150,000 work orders.

Resicap was recently ranked as one of the Top Workplaces in Atlanta by AJC and its construction division, Ameritrust Residential Services, was ranked #76 in 2017 Qualified Remodeler Top 500. You can learn more about the company on its website, www.resicap.com.

