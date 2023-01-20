Residential Closed Median Sale Price in New York Edges Down Slightly in Month-over-Month Comparison in December

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, reported a 0.90% decrease in the closed median sale price between November and December 2022.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For December 2022, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $570,000, representing a 0.90% decrease as compared to the reported $575,000 in November 2022. Between November and December 2022, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 4,270 from 4,620, representing a -7.60% month-over-month change.

Table showing changes in the Closed Median Sale price between November and December 2022 for the OneKey MLS NY Regional market area in a month over month comparison, including The Bronx, Sullivan, Putnam, Suffolk, Queens, Orange, Westchester, Nassau, and Rockland Counties.

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Three of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price in a month-over-month comparison, while six counties reported a decreased median sale price. The Bronx (+9.30%), Sullivan (+4.20%), and Putnam (+0.80%) Counties reported month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Suffolk (-0.50%), Queens

(-0.70%), Orange (-1.30%), Westchester (-1.60%), Nassau (-1.90%), and Rockland (-2.10%) Counties reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price.

Richard Haggerty, CEO OneKey MLS, said, "We are seeing transactional activity slow and prices leveling out across the region. People are patiently watching as interest rates and inflation pressures seem to be stabilizing. I have seen these housing conditions before, especially at this time of the year and expect that by springtime sales activity will pick back up as sellers make their move and buyers get back into the market."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 50,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

