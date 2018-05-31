Residential development land near Kinnick Stadium set for auction

The land, currently zoned R-1, is located in the popular University Heights area, with access from Sunset Street and Golfview Avenue, within comfortable walking distance of Kinnick Stadium and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Directly across from the property are Carver Hawkeye Arena and the Duane Banks Baseball Field.

"It is amazing that this land has remained in a trust and undeveloped until now, so this is a very rare opportunity to obtain a substantial amount of development land so close to the university," said Nate Larson, representative of the Steffes Group. "The current zoning would be for higher end homes, which would be consistent with adjacent neighborhoods and the nearby Finkbine Golf Course to the northwest of the property," he said.

The land, which will sell as a single parcel, is primarily wooded and qualifies for the Forest Preserve property tax exemption.

The auction will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at Hotel Vetro, 201 South Linn Street, Iowa City. Internet bidding will be available with advance registration.

Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.steffesgroup.com or call 319-931-3944.

