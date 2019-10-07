Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Center Opens In Lake Ariel, PA

ALTOONA, Pa., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeds of Hope, a branded service line part of Onward Behavioral Health and specializing in the treatment of eating disorders, has announced the opening of Seeds of Hope at Mountainside, a new residential treatment center at 272 Hamlin Highway, Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania.

Seeds of Hope at Mountainside is a small, intimate program for adult women specializing in the treatment of eating disorders and co-occurring conditions with a 1:4 clinician to client ratio. The program utilizes traditional therapies as well as holistic methods such as trauma-sensitive yoga and biofeedback for a whole-person treatment approach. Nutrition education and stabilization is a large component of the program. Dietitians and counselors guide participants in experiential therapies, such as grocery shopping and restaurant dining in preparation for typical daily encounters after discharge.

Seeds of Hope at Mountainside also treats co-occurring mental health, substance use, and trauma concerns to provide a comprehensive treatment experience and complements the Seeds of Hope outpatient, intensive and partial hospitalization programs for adults and adolescents currently offered in Exton, Paoli and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"We are pleased to extend the service offerings of Seeds of Hope with the Mountainside residential facility in Lake Ariel. It adds a critical component to our existing continuum of care which is so important in the treatment of adult women with eating disorders," stated Sarah Deutchman, Vice President of Operations.

The open house on Thursday, October 24 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm will celebrate the opening of Seeds of Hope at Mountainside with tours of the facility, a staff meet and greet and refreshments.

Seeds of Hope at Mountainside is accepting referrals for admission. Those interested can contact the admissions department at 1-855-984-8522 to learn more.

Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. is a premier provider of behavioral healthcare founded in 1999 and headquartered in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Its subsidiary, Onward Behavioral Health, operates over 80 treatment facilities and schools throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, Maryland and Georgia, offering a full continuum of mental health, substance use and eating disorders treatment for teens and adults. Pyramid Healthcare's facilities are nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) or the Joint Commission and staffed by licensed and qualified professionals.

Contact: Desiree Patton, Media Coordinator

(814) 940-0407 x1218

dpatton@pyramidhc.com

SOURCE Seeds of Hope

Related Links

https://seedsofhope.pyramidhealthcarepa.com

