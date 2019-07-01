Residential Energy Storage: Insights Into the Global Market 2015-2019 & 2027
The "Global Residential Energy Storage Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report
The Global Residential Energy Storage Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include pairing a storage system with a renewable energy source ensures a smooth and steady power supply, using the machine learning capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), energy access advances in developing countries.
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Pairing a Storage System with a Renewable Energy Source Ensures a Smooth & Steady Power Supply
3.1.2 Using the Machine Learning Capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
3.1.3 Energy Access Advances in Developing Countries
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Technology
4.1 Lead-Acid
4.2 Lithium-Ion
5 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Power Rating
5.1 3-6 kW
5.2 6-10 kW
6 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Ownership Type
6.1 Customer Owned
6.2 Third-Party Owned
6.3 Utility Owned
7 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Operation Type
7.1 Solar & Storage
7.2 Standalone Systems
8 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Connectivity Type
8.1 Off-Grid
8.2 On-Grid
9 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 UK
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 ABB
11.2 BYD Company Limited
11.3 Eaton
11.4 Eguana Technologies
11.5 Huawei
11.6 LG Chem
11.7 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
11.8 Schneider Electric
11.9 Siemens
11.10 SMA Solar Technology
11.11 Tabuchi Electric
11.12 Tesla
