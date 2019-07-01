Residential Energy Storage: Insights Into the Global Market 2015-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Residential Energy Storage Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Residential Energy Storage Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include pairing a storage system with a renewable energy source ensures a smooth and steady power supply, using the machine learning capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), energy access advances in developing countries.

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Pairing a Storage System with a Renewable Energy Source Ensures a Smooth & Steady Power Supply

3.1.2 Using the Machine Learning Capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.1.3 Energy Access Advances in Developing Countries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Technology

4.1 Lead-Acid

4.2 Lithium-Ion

5 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Power Rating

5.1 3-6 kW

5.2 6-10 kW

6 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Ownership Type

6.1 Customer Owned

6.2 Third-Party Owned

6.3 Utility Owned

7 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Operation Type

7.1 Solar & Storage

7.2 Standalone Systems

8 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Connectivity Type

8.1 Off-Grid

8.2 On-Grid

9 Residential Energy Storage Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 UK

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others

10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities

11 Leading Companies

11.1 ABB

11.2 BYD Company Limited

11.3 Eaton

11.4 Eguana Technologies

11.5 Huawei

11.6 LG Chem

11.7 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

11.8 Schneider Electric

11.9 Siemens

11.10 SMA Solar Technology

11.11 Tabuchi Electric

11.12 Tesla

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yknmo1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

