Residential Entry Door Manufacturer GlassCraft Installs New Equipment to Meet Increased Demand for Steel Doors

"Our patented Buffalo Forge ThermaPlus™ and ThermaPremium™ steel doors have proven to be very successful lines for us," said GlassCraft President John Plummer. "Both offer thermal efficiency and thermal break, preventing heat and cold transfer from the exterior of the doors to the interior. These doors are great for areas that experience extreme temperatures or even just those that are exposed to direct sunlight."

Known in the industry for its focus on innovation, GlassCraft has secured multiple patents on its products including one specifically pertaining to an improved steel door with a dual support assembly without corner clips which prevents the transfer of energy quickly and efficiently from the front of the door to the back of the door. This innovative door construction design has created a high demand for the Buffalo Forge brand of steel doors.

Made of 14- and 18-gauge steel for a dent-proof door, ThermaPremium are engineered for optimum quality. These doors include a composite threshold, built-in drainage system, ready-to-install and weatherproof entryway and reinforced door frame. The doors are also Windstorm rated – 80 DP ratings. The ThermaPlus line combines the benefits of steel and composite, creating a steel door with a high-end look that can be trimmed in the field during installation and has a thermal break that is not always available in other steel and wrought iron product lines. GlassCraft Buffalo Forge Steel ThermaPlus doors was selected for the Window & Door Product innovation award in 2017. The product line was also recognized this year by Door & Window Market with its Green Award for making environmentally safe enhancements to the finishing process of the material.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, GlassCraft Door Company® is an award-winning manufacturer of wood, composite and steel entry doors for the residential building market.

