Residential Fires Continue to Cause Injury and Endanger Lives

Pinfa-NA educates public on how flame retardant-containing materials reduce risk

CALIFON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phosphorus, Inorganic and Nitrogen Flame Retardants Association North America (pinfa-NA) announces a new series of short videos to inform the public of the role of flame retardant-containing materials used for fire safety in buildings, transportation, electrical and electronics. This animated video series, named LearnFRmaterials, addresses public safety, flame retardant technology and human & environmental health topics.

One focus of pinfa-NA's educational campaign concerns residential fire protection. According to a 2023 NFPA Research Report entitled Home Structure Fires concerning the 5-year span 2016-2020; "U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 343,100 home structure fires per year. These fires caused an annual average of 2,610 civilian deaths, 11,090 civilian fire injuries and $7.6 billion in direct property damage."1 Despite the impactful current situation, the video series provides amongst other topics, a historical context concerning a dramatic decrease of U.S. structure fires and fire deaths compared to 1970s levels. Specialized flame retardant materials have contributed to this improvement over five decades by preventing ignition, slowing flame spread and lowering heat release.

According to Timothy Reilly, Vice-Chairman of pinfa-NA, "The function and benefits of flame retardant-containing materials for fire protection are often misunderstood within the media and public domain. This series will help provide a base knowledge for those interested in flame retardant-containing materials." Pinfa-NA has now released the first five videos of the planned 10-part series for public viewing.

pinfa-NA (Phosphorus, Inorganic and Nitrogen Flame Retardants Association North America) is a non-profit trade organization that represents the manufacturers and users of halogen free flame-retardant technologies. The member companies are committed to fire safety and improving the health and environmental profiles of its products.

1 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Home Structure Fires, S. Hall, April 2023

