Residential Fuel Cell Market -- APAC to account for 42% global market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Fuel Cell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Fuel Cell Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the residential fuel cell market between 2021 and 2026 is 620.35 MW. The market is expected to observe a YOY growth of 19.46% in 2022 and the growth momentum is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.22% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies is one of the key growth drivers in the market. The rise in population and urbanization have increased the demand for power globally. Currently, most of the global power demand is met by fossil fuels, which is the major contributor of global warming. These factors have encouraged the adoption of greener and cleaner alternative ways of generating power. Fuel cells are considered an extremely reliable and efficient technology. They produce energy through an electrochemical reaction and do not involve any combustion for the conversion of fuel. Thus, with the increasing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies, the demand for residential fuel cells is expected to increase during the forecast period.

However, the competition from alternative technologies will challenge market growth. Many regional and international players offering fuel cells are facing stiff competition from alternative technologies such as microturbines, backup generators, energy storage systems providers, and renewable energy system providers. These technologies are already popular among end-users in the market. This is hindering the wider acceptance of fuel cells in the market.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market growth by purchasing our full report. Read Sample Report Before Purchasing

The residential fuel cell market report is segmented by product (PEMFC and SOFC) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By product, the market will observe significant growth in the PEMFC segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by benefits offered by PEMFCs such as fast start-up time, low operating temperature, compactness, sustainable operations in high energy density, and low emissions.

APAC will be the leading region, occupying 42% of the market share over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growing need to reduce energy consumption as well as the dependence on fossil fuels in the region.

Vendor Landscape:

The global residential fuel cell market is concentrated with few vendors occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are focusing on new product launches and M&A activities to remain competitive. The following are identified as dominant players in the global residential fuel cell market.

Adaptive Energy LLC

Aisin Corp.

Bloom Energy Corp.

Freudenberg SE

HORIBA Ltd.

Loop Energy Inc.

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Panasonic Corp.

SolidPower Spa

Viessmann Family Holding

Related Reports:

Residential Fuel Cell Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.22% Market growth 2022-2026 620.35 MW Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.46 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adaptive Energy LLC, Aisin Corp., Bloom Energy Corp., Freudenberg SE, HORIBA Ltd., Loop Energy Inc., Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Panasonic Corp., SolidPower Spa, and Viessmann Family Holding Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 4

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 5

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Distribution and logistics

2.2.4 Marketing and sales

2.2.5 Aftermarket and service

2.2.6 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (MW)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

5.3 PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 25: PEMFC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 SOFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: SOFC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 27: SOFC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies

8.1.2 Adoption of fuel cells for CHP

8.1.3 Favorable government policies

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Competition from alternative technologies

8.2.2 Functional issues associated with SOFC

8.2.3 High cost of fuel cells

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing affinity for self-generation

8.3.2 Development of zero-energy buildings

8.3.3 Increase in R&D activities

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adaptive Energy LLC

Exhibit 50: Adaptive Energy LLC - Overview

Exhibit 51: Adaptive Energy LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Adaptive Energy LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Aisin Corp.

Exhibit 53: Aisin Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Aisin Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Aisin Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 56: Aisin Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Aisin Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Bloom Energy Corp.

Exhibit 58: Bloom Energy Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Bloom Energy Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Bloom Energy Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Freudenberg SE

Exhibit 61: Freudenberg SE - Overview

Exhibit 62: Freudenberg SE - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Freudenberg SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Freudenberg SE - Segment focus

10.7 HORIBA Ltd.

Exhibit 65: HORIBA Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: HORIBA Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: HORIBA Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: HORIBA Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Loop Energy Inc.

Exhibit 69: Loop Energy Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Loop Energy Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Loop Energy Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Exhibit 72: Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV - Overview

Exhibit 73: Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV - Key offerings

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Panasonic Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 78: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 SolidPower Spa

Exhibit 80: SolidPower Spa - Overview

Exhibit 81: SolidPower Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 82: SolidPower Spa - Key offerings

10.12 Viessmann Family Holding

Exhibit 83: Viessmann Family Holding - Overview

Exhibit 84: Viessmann Family Holding - Product and service

Exhibit 85: Viessmann Family Holding - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio