Residential Fuel Cell Market -- APAC to account for 42% global market share

Sep 15, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Fuel Cell Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the residential fuel cell market between 2021 and 2026 is 620.35 MW. The market is expected to observe a YOY growth of 19.46% in 2022 and the growth momentum is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.22% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download PDF Sample Report
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies is one of the key growth drivers in the market. The rise in population and urbanization have increased the demand for power globally. Currently, most of the global power demand is met by fossil fuels, which is the major contributor of global warming. These factors have encouraged the adoption of greener and cleaner alternative ways of generating power. Fuel cells are considered an extremely reliable and efficient technology. They produce energy through an electrochemical reaction and do not involve any combustion for the conversion of fuel. Thus, with the increasing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies, the demand for residential fuel cells is expected to increase during the forecast period.
However, the competition from alternative technologies will challenge market growth. Many regional and international players offering fuel cells are facing stiff competition from alternative technologies such as microturbines, backup generators, energy storage systems providers, and renewable energy system providers. These technologies are already popular among end-users in the market. This is hindering the wider acceptance of fuel cells in the market.
Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market growth by purchasing our full report. Read Sample Report Before Purchasing
The residential fuel cell market report is segmented by product (PEMFC and SOFC) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
By product, the market will observe significant growth in the PEMFC segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by benefits offered by PEMFCs such as fast start-up time, low operating temperature, compactness, sustainable operations in high energy density, and low emissions.
APAC will be the leading region, occupying 42% of the market share over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growing need to reduce energy consumption as well as the dependence on fossil fuels in the region.
The global residential fuel cell market is concentrated with few vendors occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are focusing on new product launches and M&A activities to remain competitive. The following are identified as dominant players in the global residential fuel cell market.
- Adaptive Energy LLC
- Aisin Corp.
- Bloom Energy Corp.
- Freudenberg SE
- HORIBA Ltd.
- Loop Energy Inc.
- Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV
- Panasonic Corp.
- SolidPower Spa
- Viessmann Family Holding
- Fuel Cell Market for Prime Power by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Stationary Fuel Cell Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Residential Fuel Cell Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.22%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
620.35 MW
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.46
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adaptive Energy LLC, Aisin Corp., Bloom Energy Corp., Freudenberg SE, HORIBA Ltd., Loop Energy Inc., Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Panasonic Corp., SolidPower Spa, and Viessmann Family Holding
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
