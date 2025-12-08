Residential Home Health and Hospice Named 2025 Best Place to Work in PA

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Home Health and Hospice, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, is proud to announce that it has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in PA by the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business in partnership with Best Companies Group. This is the fourth year in a row that Residential Home Health and Hospice has received this honor in the Pennsylvania market.

Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania in three categories: small employer (15-99 employees), medium employer (100-249), and large employer (250 or more). Winners were determined based on two criteria. The first, accounting for 25% of the overall score, evaluated each of the nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second criteria, making up the remaining 75%, was a confidential employee survey that measured the employee experience and workplace culture.

"The 2025 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania are committed to creating workplaces that inspire success and provide their employees with a positive workplace environment and culture," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. "We are pleased to join the Best Companies Group in honoring these inspiring businesses."

"Residential Home Health and Hospice is honored to be named as one of this year's Best Places to Work in PA," said LeeAnn Lang, Senior Vice President of Administration and Human Resources at Graham Healthcare Group. "This award reflects our dedication to creating a positive and engaging employee experience and culture that supports and empowers our employees because when our people thrive, so do the patients and families we serve."

About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home, and Mary Free Bed at Home. GHG and its companies employ more than 3,000 dedicated professionals serving 19,000 patients daily. For more information, visit Graham Healthcare Group .

About Residential Home Health and Hospice

Residential Home Health and Residential Hospice are leading providers of home health, palliative, and hospice care in communities across Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Our experienced and professional care team members work with local physicians to deliver personalized in-home healthcare services for every stage of the patient's healthcare journey. For more information visit, ResidentialHealthcareGroup.com.

About Central Penn Business Journal

Central Penn Business Journal is the leading source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 41 years. In addition to breaking news on its multimedia news site at CPBJ.com, it also publishes a biweekly print edition. Central Penn Business Journal publishes various special focus sections on topics such as real estate and construction and mergers and acquisitions in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts nine annual events, including Women of Influence, Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work in PA, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. In addition, Central Penn Business Journal facilitates webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, are part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States.

About Lehigh Valley Business

Lehigh Valley Business is a multimedia news source with 38 years of journalistic excellence that breaks news daily on its website, LVB.com. It also publishes a print and online edition. Lehigh Valley Business publishes special focus sections and products throughout the year including the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts eight annual events, including Women of Influence, Icon Honors and Forty Under 40, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. Lehigh Valley Business facilitates thoughtful discussion with market leaders through its webinar series. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Lehigh Valley Business and its sister publication, Central Penn Business Journal, are part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. Best Companies Group is an independent research firm that ranks companies based on established research methodology. The surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention. For more information, visit BestCompaniesGroup.com.

