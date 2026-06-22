Residential Home Health and Hospice Receives 2026 Top Workplaces Honors

ST. LOUIS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Home Health and Hospice, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Top Workplaces 2026 honors by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This is the sixth year that Residential Home Health and Hospice has received this award in the St. Louis market.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces Award is an annual recognition program celebrating companies in the St. Louis metro area that excel in employee satisfaction and engagement. Winners are determined based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC.

The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience on topics related to workplace culture including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few. To qualify for the award, companies must have a significant presence in the greater St. Louis area, employ a minimum number of employees, and meet a designated employee response rate.

"Receiving this recognition for the sixth time is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our team members," said LeeAnn Lang, Senior Vice President of Administration and Human Resources at Graham Healthcare Group." Awards like these aren't earned through a single initiative or moment in time, they are built through years of listening, supporting one another, and staying committed to our mission. Our care teams create the culture that makes Residential Home Health and Hospice a special place to work, and I am grateful for the passion, compassion, and dedication our teams bring to our patients and communities every day."

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About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home, and Mary Free Bed at Home. GHG and its companies employ more than 3,000 dedicated professionals serving 20,000 patients daily. For more information, visit Graham Healthcare Group.

About Residential Home Health and Hospice

Residential Home Health and Hospice are leading providers of skilled home health, palliative, and hospice care in communities across Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Our experienced and professional care team members work with local physicians to deliver personalized in-home healthcare services for every stage of the patient's healthcare journey. For more information visit ResidentialHealthcareGroup.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place together™.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Graham Healthcare Group