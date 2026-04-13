Graham Healthcare Group Earns Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

TROY, Mich., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Healthcare Group, an affiliate of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award winner for the third consecutive year.

Competing against some of the country's best employers, the USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award recognizes organizations that have created exceptional people-first cultures and workplace environments that value employee listening and engagement.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by actual employee feedback, is more than just a recognition, it's proof that employees believe in the organization and its leadership."

The USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award honors organizations with 150 or more employees. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. Winners were determined by employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program.

"Today's employees are looking for more than a job, they're looking for a place where they feel connected, supported, and proud of the work they do," said LeeAnn Lang, Senior Vice President of Administration and Human Resources, Graham Healthcare Group. "Earning the USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award affirms our commitment to foster a people-first culture shaped by the voices of our team and the workplace experience they built together."

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About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home, Mary Free Bed at Home, and Covenant Home Health. GHG and its companies employ more than 3,000 dedicated professionals serving 20,000 patients daily. For more information, visit Graham Healthcare Group, Residential Home Health and Hospice, Mary Free Bed at Home, and AHN Healthcare@Home.

About Energage

Making the world a better place together™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Graham Healthcare Group