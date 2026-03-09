Residential Home Health Expands Eastern Pennsylvania Footprint with Acquisition of Covenant Home Health

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Home Health, an affiliate of Graham Healthcare Group, announces the successful acquisition of Covenant Home Health of Havertown PA, a respected home health provider serving Bucks, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties. The combination strengthens Residential's presence in Eastern Pennsylvania, extending its reach into Philadelphia and Delaware counties. The acquisition reflects Residential's commitment to growth rooted in quality, clinical excellence, and strong local leadership.

"Covenant's strong local relationships and skilled clinical teams strengthen our foundation in southeastern Pennsylvania," said Dee Grein, CEO, Graham Healthcare Group. "By combining our resources and expertise, we are positioned to expand our services across the region, bringing high-quality nursing and therapy services to more patients while preserving the personalized care both organizations are known for."

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, Residential remains focused on delivering measurable outcomes, strengthening community partnerships, and ensuring patients receive exceptional care from clinicians they know and trust. Residential plans to retain Covenant's employees and is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for patients, families, referral partners, and staff. Current patients will experience no interruption in services.

About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home, and Mary Free Bed at Home. GHG and its companies employ more than 3,000 dedicated professionals serving more than 20,000 patients daily. For more information, visit Graham Healthcare Group.

About Residential Home Health and Hospice

Residential Home Health and Hospice are leading providers of skilled home health, palliative, and hospice care in communities across Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Our experienced and professional care team members work with local physicians to deliver personalized in-home healthcare services for every stage of the patient's healthcare journey. For more information visit Residential Healthcare Group.

About Covenant Home Health

Covenant Home Health is a leading provider of skilled nursing, therapy, and supportive care services in Eastern Pennsylvania. Through personalized care plans, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a mission-driven culture, Covenant Home Health is focused on improving clinical outcomes and elevating the standard of care across the communities we serve. For more information visit Covenant Home Health.

A note about Covenant Private Duty. There will be no changes to Covenant Private Duty, its ownership, or offerings.

Ben Bogan and Ted Cohen of Stoneridge Partners served as the exclusive advisors to Covenant Home Health.

