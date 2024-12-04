Residential Hospice Brings Hospice Care to Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutera Senior Living & Health Care (Tutera) and Residential Home Health and Hospice (Residential) have expanded their partnership and service offering, Residential Hospice is now acting as the preferred provider of hospice services. Tutera and Residential have been in a partnership since May 2022 with Residential providing home health care in their Kansas City market.

"The focus of our partnership with Residential is to support patients at every stage of care in the communities we serve," said Randy Bloom, President/COO Tutera Health Care Division. "By expanding the partnership with Residential, we increase access to care and are better able to meet the healthcare needs of our community."

Residential Hospice is a recognized leader in the hospice care market committed to meeting the unique physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of its patients and their families. They provide care in a variety of settings including the patient's home, the home of a loved one, hospital, and long-term care and assisted living facilities.

Residential Hospice is currently accepting patients in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Areas of service include Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri. For information contact: 866-902-2621.

About Residential Home Health and Residential Hospice

Residential Home Health and Residential Hospice are leading providers of home health, palliative, and hospice services in communities across Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Together they provide integrated care and specialized patient services across the continuum of care. For more information visit, Residential Home Health and Hospice.

About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Tutera has helped seniors find the lifestyle and care they deserve for more than 35 years. They offer assisted living, independent living, memory care, rehabilitation and extended stay, and a respite program for caregivers. Tutera serves thousands of seniors and their families at communities in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. For more information, visit tutera.com.

