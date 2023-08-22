Residential Microwave Oven Market to grow by USD 4.31 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing disposable income of consumers drives the market -Technavio

22 Aug, 2023, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential microwave oven market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,313.45 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.35% according to Technavio.
Residential Microwave Oven Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Alto-Shaam Inc., Brandt Group, Breville Pty Ltd, Daewoo Electricals, Electrolux AB, Felix Storch Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smeg S.p.a., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Type (Countertop microwave oven and Built-in microwave oven), Product (Microwave oven without smart connectivity and Microwave oven with smart connectivity), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
Residential microwave oven market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Residential microwave oven market - Company Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Alto-Shaam Inc., Brandt Group, Breville Pty Ltd, Daewoo Electricals, Electrolux AB, Felix Storch Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smeg S.p.a., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd.
Residential Microwave Oven Market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers
The increasing disposable income of consumers is driving growth in residential microwave ovens market. The market for residential microwave ovens is experiencing expansion attributed to the escalating disposable income among consumers in developing nations like India and China. Factors like rapid demographic shifts, swift urban migration, increasing per capita income, a rise in working women, and improved consumer living standards are collectively fostering the acquisition of modern and efficient kitchen appliances. This trend is pushing consumers to invest more in premium kitchen devices, including residential microwave ovens, driven by technological advancements. Furthermore, the appeal of multifunctional and convenient appliances simplifies kitchen tasks for consumers. As a result, these factors are propelling the demand for residential microwave ovens, which is anticipated to fuel growth in the market during the forecast period.
Major Trends
The portability, compatibility, and fit for every lifestyle are emerging market trends.
Key challenges
The availability of alternative products is a major challenge hindering market growth.
What are the key data covered in this Residential Microwave Oven Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the residential microwave oven market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the residential microwave oven market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the Residential Microwave Oven Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of residential microwave oven market vendors
|
Residential Microwave Oven Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 4,313.45 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.29
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alto-Shaam Inc., Brandt Group, Breville Pty Ltd, Daewoo Electricals, Electrolux AB, Felix Storch Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smeg S.p.a., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contests
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Size
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
