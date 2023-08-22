Residential Microwave Oven Market to grow by USD 4.31 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing disposable income of consumers drives the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential microwave oven market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,313.45 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.35% according to Technavio.

Residential Microwave Oven Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Microwave Oven Market 2023-2027
  • Vendors: 15+, Including Alto-Shaam Inc., Brandt Group, Breville Pty Ltd, Daewoo Electricals, Electrolux AB, Felix Storch Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smeg S.p.a., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd., among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
  • Segments: Type (Countertop microwave oven and Built-in microwave oven), Product (Microwave oven without smart connectivity and Microwave oven with smart connectivity), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Residential microwave oven market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria
  • Adoption rates
  • Adoption lifecycle
  • Drivers of price sensitivity
Residential microwave oven market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Alto-Shaam Inc., Brandt Group, Breville Pty Ltd, Daewoo Electricals, Electrolux AB, Felix Storch Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smeg S.p.a., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd.

Residential Microwave Oven Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The increasing disposable income of consumers is driving growth in residential microwave ovens market. The market for residential microwave ovens is experiencing expansion attributed to the escalating disposable income among consumers in developing nations like India and China. Factors like rapid demographic shifts, swift urban migration, increasing per capita income, a rise in working women, and improved consumer living standards are collectively fostering the acquisition of modern and efficient kitchen appliances. This trend is pushing consumers to invest more in premium kitchen devices, including residential microwave ovens, driven by technological advancements. Furthermore, the appeal of multifunctional and convenient appliances simplifies kitchen tasks for consumers. As a result, these factors are propelling the demand for residential microwave ovens, which is anticipated to fuel growth in the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends 

The portability, compatibility, and fit for every lifestyle are emerging market trends.

Key challenges

The availability of alternative products is a major challenge hindering market growth. 

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy
  • Analyzes competitor's offerings 
  • Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this Residential Microwave Oven Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the residential microwave oven market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation  of the residential microwave oven market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Residential Microwave Oven Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of residential microwave oven market vendors

Residential Microwave Oven Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,313.45 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.29

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alto-Shaam Inc., Brandt Group, Breville Pty Ltd, Daewoo Electricals, Electrolux AB, Felix Storch Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Smeg S.p.a., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contests

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

