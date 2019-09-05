Residential Mortgage Attorney Peter Idziak Joins Polunsky Beitel Green in Dallas

"We are extremely happy to welcome Peter to Polunsky Beitel Green," says firm founder Allan Polunsky. "His extensive background in mortgage lending law and his dedication to excellent service will immediately benefit our firm and our clients."

Licensed to practice in both Texas and New York, Mr. Idziak joins the firm with extensive experience in the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), Truth in Lending Act (TILA), Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), and the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).

Mr. Idziak also furnishes client guidance concerning Veterans Administration (VA), Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Government-Sponsored Enterprise (GSE) requirements.

He is an honors graduate of Harvard University and the University of Texas School of Law. While in law school, Mr. Idziak served as a member of UT Law's Texas International Law Journal and as a director with the Texas Journal of Oil, Gas and Energy Law.

Polunsky Beitel Green is Texas' largest law firm dedicated exclusively to representing residential mortgage originators. Through its proprietary MortgageLaw system, Polunsky Beitel Green delivers convenient, accurate and timely residential closing packages nationwide. The firm also has developed nationally recognized eClose services in all 50 states.

Founded in 1976, Polunsky Beitel Green, LLP, is also Texas' oldest law firm practicing exclusively in these specialized areas. The firm's offices are located in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston. For additional information, visit www.mortgagelaw.com.

