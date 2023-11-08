Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market size to grow by USD 327.56 million from 2023 to 2028; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Absco Sheds, Backyard Products LLC and Backyard Storage Solutions LLC, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential outdoor storage products market is estimated to grow by USD 327.56 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.82%. The residential outdoor storage products market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer residential outdoor storage products market are Absco Sheds, Backyard Products LLC, Backyard Storage Solutions, LLC, Barnyard Utility Buildings, Better Homes and Gardens, Cedarshed USA, Keter Home and Garden Products Ltd., Leisure Season Ltd., Lifetime Products Inc., Lowes Co. Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Palram Industries Ltd., SHARKCAGE Inc., ShelterLogic Group, Stilla Group, Suncast Corp., The Home Depot Inc., The Home Shoppe., Tuff Shed Inc., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • Absco Sheds - The company offers residential outdoor storage products such as space-saver storage units, premier garden shed kits, and regent garden shed kits.
  • Backyard Products LLC - The company offers residential outdoor storage products such as deck boxes, hobbyhouse sheds for kids, and gazebos.
  • Backyard Storage Solutions LLC - The company offers residential outdoor storage products such as gambrel sheds, ranch sheds, and large sheds.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region that holds a significant position in the residential outdoor storage products market. It is known that the region has advanced technologies, a highly skilled workforce, and a strong industrial base contributing to its dominance in this market.

  • Impactful driver- Rise in popularity of outdoor living among homeowners
  • Key Trend - Technical advancement in residential outdoor storage
  • Major Challenges - High costs and complexities associated with installation

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into sheds, decks, and boxes. The sheds segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Sheds, which can be configured to store various items and tools in the outdoor area, have become a popular option for homeowners. In addition, a shed had evolved from an ordinary storage space to something more. Some of the further features like windows, doors, and ventilation have been added to them.

Residential Outdoor Storage Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

