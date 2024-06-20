Residential Portable Air Purifier Market size is set to grow by USD 6.30 billion from 2024-2028, Technological innovations and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential portable air purifier market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.30 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.67% during the forecast period. Technological innovations and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards smart-connectivity in residential portable air purifiers. However, increase in r and d investments and decrease in profit margin poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., AllerAir Industries Inc., AustinAir, Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson Group Co., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Lifa Air Plc, NAP SYSTEMS, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Whirlpool Corp., Winix America Inc., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global residential portable air purifier market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Dust collectors, Fume and smoke collectors, and Others), Technology (High-efficiency particulate air, Electrostatic precipitators, Ionizers and ozone generators, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., AllerAir Industries Inc., AustinAir, Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson Group Co., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Lifa Air Plc, NAP SYSTEMS, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Whirlpool Corp., Winix America Inc., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The residential portable air purifier market is driven by vendors' focus on innovation, with smart-connected models gaining popularity. Consumers seek convenient, tech-enhanced products. Honeywell, Blueair, and Xiaomi integrate smart features into air purifiers, using technologies like non-thermal plasma, electrostatic precipitators, and UV-C lamps. These devices target urban households, offering health benefits against smallest particles, pet dander, and other pollutants. Smart sensors and affordability make these gadgets accessible household goods and cleaning supplies.

Market Challenges

The residential portable air purifier market experiences growth due to heightened air quality concerns and advanced technologies. Vendors invest heavily in R&D for differentiation, leading to increased operational costs and reduced profit margins. Keywords: Comfort, Market snapshot, HEPA filters, Dust Collectors, Indoor air quality, Respiratory diseases, Environmental regulations, Airborne diseases, Urban areas, Health consciousness, Standards of living, Developing regions, Air purification technologies, UV irradiation, Pollutants, Premature deaths, Volatile Organic Compounds, Viruses, Bacteria, Mold, Gases, Fumes, Odors.

Segment Overview

This residential portable air purifier market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Dust collectors

1.2 Fume and smoke collectors

1.3 Others Technology 2.1 High-efficiency particulate air

2.2 Electrostatic precipitators

2.3 Ionizers and ozone generators

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Dust collectors- The Residential Portable Air Purifier Market continues to gain momentum in response to rising health issues caused by Air pollution in urban areas. With an increasing global population, particularly the working-class and emerging middle class, the demand for clean Indoor air quality is on the rise. Health concerns, including respiratory diseases like asthma and allergies, triggered by Airborne particles such as dust mites, molds, and pet dander, are driving market growth. Key players offer Robust after-sales services, ensuring Cost-effectiveness and Competitive pricing. The Healthcare sector and Convenience stores are significant markets, as consumers seek solutions for improving Air quality in their homes. Urbanization and Lifestyles contribute to high Pollution levels, necessitating the use of HEPA filters and Dust Collectors with High-efficiency Particulate Air filtration technology. Environmental regulations and growing Health consciousness are further fueling market growth. Market Snapshot: The Residential Portable Air Purifier Market is expected to reach USDXX billion by 2025, with key players investing in Activated Carbon Filtration and advanced technologies to cater to the needs of Amusement parks, HVAC systems, and other industries.

Research Analysis

In today's urbanized world, the residential portable air purifier market has emerged as a crucial solution to combat the damaging effects of air pollution on health. With the increasing urbanization and lifestyle changes, the working-class population and urban youth are particularly vulnerable to airborne diseases. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of maintaining good air quality in homes and workplaces to ensure optimal health benefits. Robust after-sales services, competitive pricing, and portability are driving forces behind the growing popularity of these gadgets. As standards of living improve in developing regions, the demand for air purifiers is expected to surge. Despite the expensive initial investment, the long-term health benefits make them an attractive alternative for those seeking to mitigate the harmful impacts of urbanization on their well-being.

Market Research Overview

The Residential Portable Air Purifier market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing environmental concerns and the need for improved indoor air quality. These devices utilize various technologies such as HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, UV-C light, and ionizers to remove pollutants and allergens from the air. Urbanization, rising disposable income, and awareness about health issues are key factors driving market expansion. Comfort and convenience are also major considerations, as portable air purifiers offer flexibility and ease of use compared to central air conditioning systems. Companies like HepaFilter, Philips, and Coway are major players in this market, providing a range of products catering to different consumer needs and preferences. The market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years, with a focus on energy efficiency, affordability, and advanced filtration technologies.

