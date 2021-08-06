Residential Portable Generator Market in the US | Analyzing Growth in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the major power outages due to natural disasters will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Residential Portable Generator Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

3kW-10kW



10kW-15kW



Below 3kW

Type

Gasoline



Gas



Diesel

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the residential portable generator market in the US in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry include Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DuroMax Power Equipment, Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Residential Portable Generator Market in US size

Residential Portable Generator Market in US trends

Residential Portable Generator Market in US industry analysis

The residential portable generator market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising demand for portable hybrid generators will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of portable solar-powered generators will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the residential portable generator market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential portable generator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the residential portable generator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential portable generator market in us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential portable generator market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

3kW-10kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

10kW-15kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Below 3kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Diesel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Briggs & Stratton Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

DuroMax Power Equipment

Eaton Corp. Plc

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio