Residential Real Estate Market in Myanmar 2023-2027; Segmentation by Type , Geography and Mode of Booking; CAGR accelerating at 3.97 % by 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential real estate market in Myanmar is segmented by type (landed houses and villas, apartments, and condominiums) geography (Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa) and mode of booking (sales and rental/lease). During the forecast period, the segment of landed houses and villas is expected to experience notable market share growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Myanmar Residential Real Estate Market 2023-2027

Regional Market Outlook

During the forecast period, the residential construction industry is anticipated to grow strongly due to rising urbanization and Myanmar's rising standard of living.

The report encompasses the adoption lifecycle of the market, ranging from the innovator's stage to laggard stage. It provides insights into adoption rates accross various regions, considering the level of market penetration. Additionally, the report highlights key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity, offering valuable information for companies to assess and formulate growth strategies.

Global Market Outlook

The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 181.3 million. The residential real estate market in Mynmar is a component of the global specialized consumer service market, which falls the under broader category of global diversified consumer services market.

The global specialized consumer service market includes various consumer service providers, such as residential services, home security services, legal services, personal servies, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

The market for specialized consumer services is at a crossroads, with positive market effects coming from rising construction activities worldwide, rising consumer disposable income, innovative marketing strategies adopted by vendors, rising adoption of online channels for service subscription, and specialized consumer services' ease of convenience.

Latest Drivers and Challenges Impacting the Residential real estate market

Residential Real Estate Market Drivers

Growing residential sector in Myanmar : The residential real estate industry in Myanmar is being driven by a rise in the number of residential buildings. In Myanmar , there is an increase of residential buildings such single-family homes, condominiums, cooperatives, duplexes, townhouses, and multifamily residences. During the projection period, the residential building sector is anticipated to rise strongly due to rising urbanisation and Myanmar's rising standard of living. Additionally, as home buyers start making significant investments in residential developments with cutting-edge amenities like shopping malls with multiplexes, schools, hospitals, leisure clubs, office buildings, and parks, the concept of integrated living is quickly expanding in the residential sector. Home buyers are now seeking to lead a more tranquil life that is self-sufficient and secure.

The residential real estate industry in is being driven by a rise in the number of residential buildings. In , there is an increase of residential buildings such single-family homes, condominiums, cooperatives, duplexes, townhouses, and multifamily residences. During the projection period, the residential building sector is anticipated to rise strongly due to rising urbanisation and Additionally, as home buyers start making significant investments in residential developments with cutting-edge amenities like shopping malls with multiplexes, schools, hospitals, leisure clubs, office buildings, and parks, Home buyers are now seeking to lead a more tranquil life that is self-sufficient and secure. Rising investments in sustainable urban infrastructure

Increasing support of government for affordable houses

Residential Real Estate Market Challenges

Regulatory uncertainty: The completion of development projects can be made more difficult and expensive by shifting regulatory standards. Existing assets may also face additional difficulties and operational limitations. For real estate owners and operators, the needed clarity, durability, predictability, and stability are increasingly lacking in the current regulatory framework at all levels of government, including federal, state, and municipal. Additionally, Myanmar's government regulators are adopting regulations and legislation that evaluate the efficiency and transparency of real estate assets in accordance with environmental, social, and governmental (ESG) standards. Real estate investors are being compelled by these regulations to assess and document the risks associated with their properties' water, energy, waste, carbon emissions, and climate change.

The completion of development projects can be made more difficult and expensive by shifting regulatory standards. Existing assets may also face additional difficulties and For real estate owners and operators, the needed clarity, durability, predictability, and stability are increasingly lacking in the current regulatory framework at all levels of government, including federal, state, and municipal. Additionally, government regulators are adopting regulations and legislation that evaluate the efficiency and transparency of real estate assets in accordance with environmental, social, and governmental standards. Real estate investors are being compelled by these regulations to assess and document the risks associated with their properties' water, energy, waste, carbon emissions, and climate change. Increasing prices of raw materials required for construction

Saturation of the residential real estate market in certain countries and cities

Explore the Evolving Vendor Landscape

In-depth analysis of the market's competitive environment and details on 15 vendors are also included in the report.

Some of the residential real estate market vendors are:

Ayeryar Hinthar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Beaver Concrete Construction Co., Inc.

Capital Diamond Star Group Ltd.

Dagon Group

Eden Group

Ever Seiko Co. Ltd.

Excellent Fortune Development Group

IME Group

Keppel Corp. Ltd.

Marga 23 Investment Ltd.

Max Myanmar Group

Myanmar Seilone Group

Shwe Taung Development Co. Ltd.

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the residential real estate Market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the residential real estate Market share.

Market share. The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the residential real estate market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed residential real estate market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Residential Real Estate Market In Myanmar Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 181.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.72 Regional analysis Burma (Myanmar) Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aung Myin Pyae Sone Co., Ltd., Ayeryar Hinthar Holdings Co. Ltd., Beaver Concrete Construction Co., Inc., Capital Diamond Star Group Ltd., Dagon Group, Eden Group, Ever Seiko Co. Ltd., Excellent Fortune Development Group, IME Group, Keppel Corp. Ltd., Marga 23 Investment Ltd., Max Myanmar Group, Myanmar Seilone Group , Shwe Taung Development Co. Ltd., and Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

