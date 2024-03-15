Residential Real Estate market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% by 2027, Evolving opportunities with Al Habtoor Group LLC, and Brigade Enterprises among others, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential real estate market is estimated to increase by USD 514.41 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the residential real estate market was valued at USD 1,657.07 billion. The global residential real estate market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer residential real estate in the market are Al Habtoor Group LLC, Brigade Enterprises, Christies International Real Estate, Collabra Technology Inc., D. R. Hortons Inc., DLF Ltd., Engel and Volkers GmbH, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IJM Corp. Berhad, L and T Realty Ltd., Lennar Corp., OBEROI REALTY Ltd., Pultegroup Inc., Puravankara Ltd., Raubex Group Ltd., Savills Property Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., SOBHA Ltd., Sotheby International Realty Affiliates LLC, Sun Hung kai Properties Ltd., and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could negatively affect their profit margins and market growth during the forecast period.

Al Habtoor Group LLC: The company offers residential luxury houses such as luxury buildings, polo resort, and club houses, towers, and villages.

Christies International Real Estate: The company offers residential luxury houses such as beach houses, golf houses, castles and palaces, eco-friendly homes, and private islands.

D. R. Hortons Inc: The company offers smart homes, luxury villas, and resorts.

DLF Ltd.: The company offers super luxury estate, luxury estate, and premium estates in India.

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the mode of booking (sales and rental/lease), and type (Apartments, condominiums, Landed houses, and villas).

The sales segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. With population growth and urbanization, the demand for housing is also increasing, which is the main factor driving the growth of the retail segment. In addition, real estate companies work with developers to sell the buildings and units they create. These companies generate commissions by creating all marketing materials and using salespeople to sell the inventory of finished units. These companies tend to focus on new entities. Therefore, the sales segment of the global residential real estate market is expected to grow during the forecast period, with increasing investment in the residential sector.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global residential real estate market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global residential real estate market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major factors, which are driving the growth of the market in APAC, are rapid urbanization and the increasing spending capacity of people. Moreover, residential and commercial projects in countries such as India and China are growing at a rapid pace. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the residential real estate market in APAC during the forecast period.

The growing housing sector across the globe is a key factor behind the growth of the market.

The concept of integrated living, as homebuyers do today, is heavily invested in housing projects with modern facilities such as shopping malls, schools, hospitals, leisure clubs, office buildings, and parks with complexes. We are growing rapidly in the residential sector as we are starting to invest. In search of a more peaceful life that is self-sufficient and secure. While large housing projects like townships meet all the social, civic, and recreational needs of homebuyers and have multi-level security systems, the demand for township housing has increased significantly. I'm here. I am here. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the global residential real estate market during the forecast period.

Increasing marketing initiatives are the main trend in the global growth of the market.

Regulatory uncertainty poses a major challenge to the growth of the market.

Analyst Review

The Residential Real Estate Market in India has been a dynamic landscape, influenced by various factors ranging from economic foundations to technological transformations. Within this market, there are distinct segments such as affordable housing and luxury housing, each catering to different demographics and preferences.

In recent years, the Indian government has implemented significant regulatory reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and boosting investor confidence. However, the pandemic's impact temporarily disrupted the market, causing a deviation from pre-pandemic levels. Despite this, ready-to-move-in apartments gained traction due to their immediate availability and reduced risk associated with under-construction properties.

The real estate sector has witnessed a technological transformation, with the advent of home automation and advanced construction methods. This has not only enhanced the quality of living but also attracted forward-thinking individuals looking for modern amenities.

Investment opportunities in Indian real estate have expanded, particularly with the introduction of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), providing investors with a liquid investment option while generating rental cash flow. The long-term picture remains promising, driven by positive consumer sentiment, government support, and banking industry support.

Demand and supply metrics continue to evolve, with a notable increase in demand for larger homes and big residential spaces post COVID-19 lockdowns. This surge in demand, coupled with low-interest rates and comparatively low prices, has led to a significant uptick in home ownership.

Despite initial challenges, the market has exhibited strong demand momentum, with home unit sales volume experiencing annual percentage growth. However, financial stress and rising input costs such as cement and steel pose challenges to sustained growth.

Looking ahead, the market size is expected to expand further, driven by rapid urbanization and recovery from the pandemic-induced slowdown. Sales initiatives tailored to buyers, coupled with emerging market trends focusing on the needs of homebuyers and developers, will shape the future trajectory of the Indian residential real estate market.

Market Overview

The Residential Real Estate Market in India exhibits a diverse landscape, catering to both Affordable and Luxury housing segments. Affordable housing initiatives have gained momentum, supported by regulatory reforms aimed at increasing accessibility for the masses. Conversely, Luxury housing continues to thrive, fueled by the economic foundations of a burgeoning affluent class. The Real Estate industry in India remains dynamic, navigating through regulatory changes while capitalizing on evolving consumer demands. Regulatory reforms have aimed to streamline processes and enhance transparency, fostering investor confidence. As India's economy continues to expand, its Residential Real Estate Market stands as a reflection of its growth trajectory, offering opportunities across various segments.

