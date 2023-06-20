Residential Remodelers Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Andersen, Dow, Jeld-Wen Holdings, Kajaria Ceramics and Kohler

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Remodelers Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global residential remodelers market is expected to grow from $801.10 billion in 2022 to $827.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The residential remodelers market is expected to reach $889.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.8%.

Major players in the residential remodelers market are Andersen Corporation, Dow Inc., Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Kohler Co., Pella Corporation, Seven Group Holdings Limited (Boral Limited), Industry Cotto Possagno S.p.A, Lurton Electronics Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Masco Corporations, Ferguson Enterprises Inc., Case Design/Remodelling Inc., Trex Company Inc., and Henkel Construction Company.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Residential remodelers are specialists who make adjustments or upgrades to existing homes or residential properties. These alterations can be aesthetic or functional, and may involve upgrading old features, building new rooms or expansions, boosting energy efficiency, or improving the property's overall visual appeal.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the residential remodeler market. Major companies operating in the residential remodeler market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance in December 2022, Eyrus Inc., a US-based software business, announced substantial platform enhancements with the launch of Eyrus Evolved, a full, end-to-end solution to assist general contractors make better decisions about progress, risk, and safety.

The new technology features an easy-to-use, non-intrusive system that offers full workforce data and analytics in real-time via a Consolidated Workforce Database. Eyrus enables project teams to proactively adapt in dynamic project settings to favorably affect schedule, safety, and cost. The Eyrus platform decreases project administrative overhead by 25% by automating essential operations such as worker on boarding, project time keeping, and compliance reporting by integrating Construction IoT (Internet of Things) technology.



In June 2022, Corporate Contractors Inc., a US-based construction contracting firm, acquired Lowell Custom Houses (Lowell Management Services Inc.) and various properties for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition provides custom house building services as well as commercial and industrial construction capabilities, and it will continue to provide custom luxury home customers with dependable service and high-quality craftsmanship. Lowell Custom Homes is a US-based architecture and residential building firm that specializes in creating houses, exterior design, interior design, kitchens and baths, indoor and outdoor settings, and renovating spaces.



North America was the largest region in the residential remodelers market in 2022. The regions covered in residential remodelers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the residential remodelers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rise in the construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the residential remodelers market going forward. The construction industry is concerned with the construction, alteration, and repair of structures such as houses, industries, highways, bridges, and other infrastructure. Growth in the building industry may have a favorable influence on the residential remodelling market since it leads to an increase in the number of new houses being built, which creates a demand for remodelling services.

For instance, in March 2023, according to a recent statistical report published by the United States Census Bureau, a US-based agency of the Federal Statistical System, total construction spending in the United States was $1.54 trillion in November 2020, and it grew to $1.84 trillion in November 2022, reflecting a 16.3% rise. Therefore, the rise in the construction sector is driving the residential remodelers market.



The residential remodelers market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as additions, alterations, reconstruction, maintenance, and repair services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Residential Remodelers Market Characteristics



3. Residential Remodelers Market Trends And Strategies



4. Residential Remodelers Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Residential Remodelers Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Residential Remodelers Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Residential Remodelers Market



5. Residential Remodelers Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Residential Remodelers Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Residential Remodelers Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Residential Remodelers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Residential Remodelers Market, Segmentation By Project, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

DIY (Do It Yourself)

Professional

6.2. Global Residential Remodelers Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

6.3. Global Residential Remodelers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Flooring

Walls

Ceilings

Porches

Gardens

Garages

System And Equipment

Disaster Repair

Other Applications

7. Residential Remodelers Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Residential Remodelers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Residential Remodelers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

