Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size is set to grow by USD 13.31 billion from 2024-2028, Inclusion of HEPA filters in robotic vacuum cleaners boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.44% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market 2024-2028

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.44% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 13313.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AirCraft Home Ltd., Dyson Group Co., Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd., Electrolux AB, Hayward Holdings Inc., ILIFE, Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Milagrow Humantech, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG

Market Driver

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is experiencing growth due to advanced product introductions. Features like programming schedules, auto charging, 360-degree cameras, artificial intelligence, and stair climbing ability enhance functionality. Additional accessories such as UV sterilization and security cameras expand capabilities. Remote control and smart building integration increase convenience.

Emerging technologies like threshold climbing and ultra-slim designs further improve durability and quality. In 2023, Dyson and Samsung launched advanced robots with superior suction and AI recognition, driving market growth.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is experiencing significant growth with various companies introducing innovative products. These vacuum cleaners use advanced technologies like voice recognition, mapping, and object detection. They are designed to clean different floor types, including hardwood and carpets.

The market is also witnessing the integration of self-charging and scheduling features, making vacuuming more convenient for homeowners. Additionally, the market is seeing an increase in demand for vacuum cleaners with high suction power and long battery life. Overall, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is trending towards smarter, more efficient, and more convenient cleaning solutions.

Market Challenges

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has seen significant growth due to the convenience and effectiveness of these devices. High-end models offer advanced features such as powerful motors for deeper cleaning and premium build quality, contributing to their higher price points. Brands with reputations for quality and innovation also command premium prices. These factors may limit market expansion during the forecast period.

The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market faces several challenges. Compatibility with various home floor types, such as hardwood, tile, and carpet, is essential. Connectivity and integration with home automation systems are becoming increasingly important. Battery life and charging efficiency are key concerns for consumers.

The cost of these devices remains a significant barrier for some potential buyers. Consumer education and awareness about the benefits of robotic vacuum cleaners are also important challenges. Competition from traditional vacuum cleaner brands and other home appliance manufacturers is intense.

Additionally, ensuring reliable and consistent performance in different environments is a challenge. Finally, ensuring user-friendly design and ease of use is crucial to attract and retain customers.

Segment Overview

Charging 1.1 Manual charging

1.2 Automatic charging Product 2.1 Robot vacuum cleaner only

2.2 Robot vacuum cleaner and mop Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Manual charging- The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has seen significant growth due to the popularity of manual charging models. These devices offer ease of use and affordability, making them a preferred choice for consumers. Equipped with features like navigation, remote control, obstacle memory, and room mapping, manual charging robots are increasingly adopted in developing countries in APAC and South America. The increasing demand for these vacuum cleaners presents opportunities for new players to enter the market, driving its expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

In the rapidly evolving market of smart household appliances, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner segment is experiencing significant growth. Driven by changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and a rising working population in urban residential settings, the demand for these devices is on the rise. These advanced vacuum cleaners, equipped with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, offer smart features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, voice assistance through Google Voice Assistant, and improved ease of use.

The emergence of eCommerce platforms in emerging economies has made these high-cost, smart products more accessible to consumers. Hygiene and cleanliness remain top priorities in both residential and commercial areas, making robotic vacuum cleaners an attractive solution for managing household chores.

Market Research Overview

The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market represents the segment of automated vacuum cleaning solutions designed for household use. These devices utilize advanced technologies such as LiDAR navigation, computer vision, and machine learning algorithms to efficiently clean floors. They are equipped with features like automatic charging, scheduling, and remote control for added convenience.

The market is driven by factors like increasing disposable income, urbanization, and the growing preference for smart home solutions. Additionally, the ongoing development in AI and IoT technologies is expected to further boost market growth. The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market caters to various floor types, including hardwood, tile, and carpet, ensuring comprehensive cleaning solutions for homeowners.

