Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size to increase by USD 5.08 billion during 2023-2027, Inclusion of HEPA filters in robotic vacuum cleaners to drive the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

04 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size is expected to grow by USD 5.08 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.85% during forecast period. The market is segmented by Charging (Manual charging and Automatic charging ), Product (Robot vacuum cleaner only, Robot vacuum cleaner, and mop), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners is driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth. Residential robotic vacuum cleaners have high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that purify the air and absorb minute particulates. Numerous vendors are planning to integrate air purifiers into their solutions and expand their product ranges, with the rising adoption of residential robotic vacuum cleaners. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market: Electrolux AB, AirCraft Home Ltd, Dyson Group Co., Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd., Hayward Holdings Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG, and Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 20.15% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners are trending in the market.
  • With the rise in popularity of robot vacuum cleaners, vendors are focusing on developing innovative products that can enhance flexibility and connectivity with the integration of the cloud, automation, and IoT.
  • Moreover, emerging technologies such as threshold climbing and ultra-slim vacuum cleaners will further increase the capability of the solutions.
  • Such advances will raise the adoption of vacuum cleaners in households, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge

  • The high purchasing cost challenges market growth. 
  • Convenience and ease of use play a crucial role in the growing popularity of residential robotic vacuum cleaners.
  • They possess the capability of efficiently and effectively cleaning floors and carpets.
  • Due to the advanced features, the build quality of residential robotic vacuum cleaners may also be a factor contributing to the higher cost.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The robot vacuum cleaners-only segment will be significant during the forecast period. They are predominantly used in residential floor cleaning applications. Robotic vacuum cleaners are preferred by consumers only for cleaning dry surfaces, not mopping. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The vacuum truck market share is expected to increase by USD 416.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%.

The industrial vacuum valves market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 474.84 million.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

20.15

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Electrolux AB, AirCraft Home Ltd, Dyson Group Co., Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd., Hayward Holdings Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG, and Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Charging

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Animal Transportation Market to increase by USD 600.02 million from 2023 to 2028; A decline in fuel prices increasing profit margins of LSPs to drive the growth - Technavio

Animal Transportation Market to increase by USD 600.02 million from 2023 to 2028; A decline in fuel prices increasing profit margins of LSPs to drive the growth - Technavio

The animal transportation market is expected to grow by USD 600.02 million from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will be...
Structured Finance Market size to grow by USD 997.68 billion from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Avendus Wealth Management Pvt Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Barclays PLC, and many more - Technavio

Structured Finance Market size to grow by USD 997.68 billion from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Avendus Wealth Management Pvt Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Barclays PLC, and many more - Technavio

The structured finance market is estimated to grow by USD 997.68 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%. The structured finance market ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.