Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size to increase by USD 5.08 billion during 2023-2027, Inclusion of HEPA filters in robotic vacuum cleaners to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size is expected to grow by USD 5.08 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.85% during forecast period. The market is segmented by Charging (Manual charging and Automatic charging ), Product (Robot vacuum cleaner only, Robot vacuum cleaner, and mop), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners is driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth. Residential robotic vacuum cleaners have high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that purify the air and absorb minute particulates. Numerous vendors are planning to integrate air purifiers into their solutions and expand their product ranges, with the rising adoption of residential robotic vacuum cleaners. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023-2027

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market: Electrolux AB, AirCraft Home Ltd, Dyson Group Co., Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd., Hayward Holdings Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG, and Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Market to observe 20.15% YOY growth in 2023.

Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners are trending in the market.

are trending in the market. With the rise in popularity of robot vacuum cleaners, vendors are focusing on developing innovative products that can enhance flexibility and connectivity with the integration of the cloud, automation, and IoT.

Moreover, emerging technologies such as threshold climbing and ultra-slim vacuum cleaners will further increase the capability of the solutions.

Such advances will raise the adoption of vacuum cleaners in households, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The high purchasing cost challenges market growth.

challenges market growth. Convenience and ease of use play a crucial role in the growing popularity of residential robotic vacuum cleaners.

They possess the capability of efficiently and effectively cleaning floors and carpets.

Due to the advanced features, the build quality of residential robotic vacuum cleaners may also be a factor contributing to the higher cost.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

The robot vacuum cleaners-only segment will be significant during the forecast period. They are predominantly used in residential floor cleaning applications. Robotic vacuum cleaners are preferred by consumers only for cleaning dry surfaces, not mopping. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Electrolux AB, AirCraft Home Ltd, Dyson Group Co., Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd., Hayward Holdings Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Vorwerk Deutschland Stiftung and Co. KG, and Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

