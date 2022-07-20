Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Garner 40% Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Market Segmentation Insights:

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market report is segmented by Product (robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop), type of charging (manual and automatic), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America)

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The robotic vacuum cleaner product segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Technological advances in vacuum cleaners, such as auto-path finder, room mapping, and integration with IoT and cloud are the additional features provided by vendors to enhance the performance and operability of vacuum cleaners. In terms of the type of charging, manual charging cleaners are predominantly favored by consumers due to the ease of their functioning and the low cost associated with their purchase and implementation.

The robotic vacuum cleaner product segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Technological advances in vacuum cleaners, such as auto-path finder, room mapping, and integration with IoT and cloud are the additional features provided by vendors to enhance the performance and operability of vacuum cleaners. In terms of the type of charging, manual charging cleaners are predominantly favored by consumers due to the ease of their functioning and the low cost associated with their purchase and implementation. Regional Analysis: 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. Social factors driving the adoption of robot vacuum cleaners in urban areas will facilitate the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Segment-based Market Share Contribution and Regional Opportunities, Request for Sample

Competitive Landscape

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AirCraft Home Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of residential robotic vacuum cleaners such as POWERSCRUB, Powerglide, Powerglide city, and others.

The company offers a wide range of residential robotic vacuum cleaners such as POWERSCRUB, Powerglide, Powerglide city, and others.

Dyson Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of vacuum cleaners such as 360 Eye robot vacuum and others.

The company offers a wide range of vacuum cleaners such as 360 Eye robot vacuum and others.

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.: The company offers a wide range of robotic vacuum cleaners such as the Deeboot N-series, Winbot X, Winbot 880, and others.

The company offers a wide range of robotic vacuum cleaners such as the Deeboot N-series, Winbot X, Winbot 880, and others.

Koninklijke Philips NV: The company offers Philips EasyStar robotic vacuum cleaners.

The company offers Philips EasyStar robotic vacuum cleaners.

LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers a residential robotic vacuum cleaner under the brand, LG CordZero ThinQ.

The company offers a residential robotic vacuum cleaner under the brand, LG CordZero ThinQ.

AB Electrolux



Panasonic Corp.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Sharp Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download Sample Now!

Related Reports:

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Robot vacuum cleaner only - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Robot vacuum cleaner only - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Robot vacuum cleaner only - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Robot vacuum cleaner and mop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Robot vacuum cleaner and mop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Robot vacuum cleaner and mop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type of charging

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by type of charging

6.3 Manual charging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Manual charging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Manual charging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Automatic charging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Automatic charging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Automatic charging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by type of charging

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by type of charging

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 50: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 51: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 52: AB Electrolux - Key news



Exhibit 53: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

11.4 AirCraft Home Ltd.

Exhibit 55: AirCraft Home Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: AirCraft Home Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: AirCraft Home Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Dyson Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Dyson Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Dyson Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Dyson Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 61: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.8 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 68: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 72: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 77: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 78: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 85: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio