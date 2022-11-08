Residential Solar Energy Storage Market size to grow by USD 54.36 Bn; Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Residential Solar Energy Storage Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 54.36 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period. The market is characterized by high capital investments and continuous innovations to improve the efficiency of power plants. The market is competitive, with players competing to gain high market shares. Intense competition, continuous development in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and environmental regulations are challenging market growth. High project costs and the rising competition from alternative decentralized power generation systems make it difficult for new entrants to thrive in the global residential solar energy storage market. Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape, market size, and future growth opportunities. Buy Full Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

The market is driven by a reduction in PV and energy storage system costs. There has been a steady investment in research and development (R&D) by energy storage vendors to develop technology that can reduce the cost of the system. Since 2010, battery costs have dropped by an average of 23% per year, which in turn, has led the storage system cost to drop by an average of 14% per year. Thus, making an average residential energy storage system more affordable. Also, there has been a steady decline in the cost of solar PV panels and battery cost, thereby making them more attractive and accessible for the end-users, especially in the residential sector. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Li-ion batteries - size and forecast 2021-2026

Lead acid batteries - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the lithium-ion batteries segment will be significant over the forecast period. Lithium ion is the most preferred technology for energy storage applications in the residential sector, as Li-ion batteries are favorable in terms of performance when compared with other battery chemistries. Li-ion batteries offer more enhanced features when compared with lead-acid batteries. Li-ion batteries provide twice the run time, as these batteries provide better energy density, longer battery life, and better power range than lead-acid batteries. The higher energy density and run time make it ideal for residential use, as they consume less physical space. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

The residential energy storage market in APAC is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. The region offers immense potential for off-grid systems, such as solar and energy storage combined products, due to the lack of T&D infrastructure in countries such as India and China. In addition, the availability of good solar resources coupled with support from the government in the form of subsidies for energy storage systems will foster the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

Key Vendors in the Market

The global residential solar energy storage market is fragmented with the presence of several players. The vendors in the market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

ABB Ltd.

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Adara Power

E.ON UK Plc

E3 DC

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Enphase Energy Inc.

Invinity Energy Systems plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Shell plc

SOLARWATT GmbH

Sony Group Corp.

Tesla Inc.

The BYD Motors Inc.

TotalEnergies SE

Trojan Battery Co. LLC

Wanxiang New Energy LLC

Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 54.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 37.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Adara Power, E.ON UK Plc, E3 DC , East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Enphase Energy Inc., Invinity Energy Systems plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SOLARWATT GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Tesla Inc., The BYD Motors Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trojan Battery Co. LLC, and Wanxiang New Energy LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

