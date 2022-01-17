Residential Solar Market in the US: 9.68% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025

Key Residential Solar Market in US Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 5.99 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% YoY growth (%): 9.68% Performing market contribution: The US at 100%

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Key Vendors and Strategies

Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc. are few of the key vendors in the Residential Solar Market in US. The market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new technologies to compete in the market.

Panasonic Corp.- In February 2021 , the company introduced a new interchangeable telephoto zoom lens, the LUMIX S 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R70300), based on the L-Mount system, for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera. The LUMIX S Series has high-quality cameras and lenses.

In , the company introduced a new interchangeable telephoto zoom lens, the LUMIX S 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R70300), based on the L-Mount system, for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera. The LUMIX S Series has high-quality cameras and lenses. Tesla Inc. - In December 2019 , Tesla's Model X became the first and only SUV to ever receive a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In , Tesla's Model X became the first and only SUV to ever receive a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Panasonic Corp.- In January 2021 . the company announced its first fully wireless Wi-Fi camera, which offers convenience, durability, and increased ease for recreational hauling.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Residential Solar Market in US.

Increasing investments in renewable energy:

One of the key factors driving growth in the residential solar market in the US is the increasing investments in renewable energy. The competitive cost of producing electricity and low carbon emissions from renewable sources has led to an increase in investments in renewable energy technologies in the US over the past years. Although making investments during the ongoing pandemic could be risky, owing to anticipated economic uncertainties, financial institutions and renewable energy development companies are investing in renewable energy. In May 2020 , the US overtook China as one of the most attractive countries for renewables investment. In December 2020 , Amazon announced that its renewable energy investment projects would be supplying 6.5 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, which would be enough to power 1.7 million US homes for one year. Thus, the rise in such investments in renewable energy is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Related Reports:

Wind Turbine Services Market in Europe by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The wind turbine services market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 2.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) market share is expected to increase by 131.32 MW from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 19.16%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Residential Solar Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.99 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio