Residential Solar Market in the US to witness nearly $ 6 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 05, 2021, 10:43 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential solar market in the US is poised to grow by USD 5.99 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report on the residential solar market in us provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy.
The residential solar market in US analysis includes the technology segment. This study identifies the favorable government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the residential solar market in us growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The residential solar market in US covers the following areas:
Residential Solar Market In US Sizing
Residential Solar Market In US Forecast
Residential Solar Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Hanwha Group
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Sungevity Inc.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc.
- SunPower Corp.
- Sunrun Inc.
- Tesla Inc.
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
- Trinity Heating & Air Inc.
Global Rooftop Solar Market - Global rooftop solar market is segmented by Application (Non-residential and Residential) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Solar Panels Market - Global solar panels market is segmented by end-user (power utilities, commercial, and residential), type (crystalline panel and thin-film panel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Crystalline silicon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
