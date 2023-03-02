Residential solar market size in the US will grow by USD 6.67 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth opportunities led by AUXIN SOLAR Inc., BrightSource Energy Inc among others. - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential solar market size in the US is projected to grow by USD 6.67 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. There is intense competition among vendors to increase their market shares. They are investing in capacity expansions and forming strategic alliances with other players to remain competitive in the market. To know more about the market size - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Solar Market in US

Residential Solar Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AUXIN SOLAR Inc., BrightSource Energy Inc, E Solar, Enphase Energy Inc., Freedom Solar LLC, Hanwha Corp., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Silfab Solar Inc., Solar Panels Plus LLC, Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating and Air Inc are among some of the major market participants.

Residential Solar Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The residential solar market in the US report covers the following areas:

Residential Solar Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

The residential solar market in the US is segmented as below:

Technology

Crystalline Silicon



Thin-film

The market growth in the crystalline silicon segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing number of installations of utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) operating capacity across the US. Also, the rise in initiatives undertaken to enhance the R&D of c-Si PV systems is driving the growth of the segment.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Residential Solar Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential solar market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the residential solar market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential solar market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential solar market vendors in the US

Related Reports:

The renewable energy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,776.08 GW. The supportive government policies are notably driving the renewable energy market growth, although factors such as competition from fossil fuels may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,776.08 GW. The supportive government policies are notably driving the renewable energy market growth, although factors such as competition from fossil fuels may impede the market growth. The off-grid solar power systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,263.94 million . The high cost of grid expansion is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the low awareness about alternative sustainable technology may impede the off-grid solar energy market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Residential Solar Market In The US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.95 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AUXIN SOLAR Inc., BrightSource Energy Inc, E Solar, Enphase Energy Inc., Freedom Solar LLC, Hanwha Corp., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Silfab Solar Inc., Solar Panels Plus LLC, Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating and Air Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Utilities Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market



Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 09: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 10: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 11: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 13: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 22: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 23: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 24: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Crystalline silicon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Chart on Crystalline silicon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Crystalline silicon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Chart on Crystalline silicon - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Crystalline silicon - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Thin-film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Thin-film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 34: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

7.1 Market drivers

7.2 Market challenges

7.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

7.4 Market trends

8 Vendor Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

8.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Overview on factors of disruption

8.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 38: Impact of key risks on business

9 Vendor Analysis

9.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

9.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Matrix on vendor position and classification

9.3 Hanwha Corp.

Exhibit 41: Hanwha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 42: Hanwha Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 43: Hanwha Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 44: Hanwha Corp. - Key offerings

9.4 LG Corp.

Exhibit 45: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 46: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: LG Corp. - Segment focus

9.5 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 49: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

9.6 Sungevity Inc.

Exhibit 54: Sungevity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Sungevity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 56: Sungevity Inc. - Key offerings

9.7 Sunnova Energy International Inc.

Exhibit 57: Sunnova Energy International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Sunnova Energy International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Sunnova Energy International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Sunnova Energy International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Sunnova Energy International Inc. - Segment focus

9.8 Sunrun Inc.

Exhibit 62: Sunrun Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Sunrun Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Sunrun Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Sunrun Inc. - Segment focus

9.9 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 66: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

9.10 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 70: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 71: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 72: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 73: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

9.11 Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

9.12 Trinity Heating and Air Inc

Exhibit 79: Trinity Heating and Air Inc - Overview



Exhibit 80: Trinity Heating and Air Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Trinity Heating and Air Inc - Key offerings

10 Appendix

10.1 Scope of the report

10.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 82: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 83: Exclusions checklist

10.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

10.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

10.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio