Residential Tech Announces Sale of Luxury Property in Belle Meade, Tennessee

At 615 Westview Avenue, it is one of Residential Tech's premiere properties.

BELLE MEADE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Tech, which holds an international portfolio of real estate properties, announced a major sale in the Belle Meade conclave of Nashville, Tennessee. With a per-square-foot-price double the average for homes in the area, the off-market transaction was closed for $8,250,000. The price translates to $1,066.17 per square foot.

The home itself is 7,738 square feet, with a 960-square-foot detached garage. Sitting on 1.43 acres, the home was built in 1969 and offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and a finished basement. The property features a pool, a pool house, and a tennis court. The home was also featured in Better Homes & Gardens.

An elegant oasis in the heart of Belle Meade, the sale shows the investment opportunities inherent in all Residential Tech properties. Purchased in 2015 for $1,475,000, the recent sale price brought a handsome return on the investment.

Says Residential Tech founder Paul Gravette, "We are proud to feature opulent homes, historic residences, waterfront properties, and luxury vacation getaways. These properties are in some of the most highly sought-after locations in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean."

Mr. Gravette also notes one big difference from other investment and/or residential property firms. "We have lived in all our properties, so we know how special they are to those wishing to have a home with prestige and privacy."

About Residential Tech

Founded by Paul and Leigh Ann Gravette, Residential Tech offers a showcase of luxury properties worldwide, as well as residential real estate development projects in the Southeastern United States. With a history of high-end real estate transactions, Paul and Leigh Ann have acquired a portfolio of homes that are a showcase of style, elegance, and luxury. They founded Residential Tech to help others find the right properties with the best investment potential.

For more details, visit: www.restechgroup.com

