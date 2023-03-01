Residential Tech Announces Sale of Luxury Property in Palm Beach Island, Florida

Sitting on a strip of land surrounded by water, the enclave is commonly known as Billionaire's Row. And with all Residential Tech properties, its appreciation potential has been upheld by this sale. Last purchased in October 2021 with a cost basis of $10.35 million, the investment returned $4.65 million in only 16 months.

Says Residential Tech founder Paul Gravette, "Our properties are located in some of the most highly sought-after ZIP codes in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. They include historic residences, luxury vacation getaways, and waterfront homes boasting the finest amenities and opulent fixtures."

To differentiate Residential Tech from other investment and/or residential property firms, Mr. Gravette has a personal connection to each one. "We have lived in all our properties, so we know how special they are to those wishing to have a home with prestige and privacy."

About Residential Tech

Founded by Paul and LeighAnn Gravette, Residential Tech offers a showcase of luxury properties worldwide, as well as residential real estate development projects in the Southeastern United States. With a history of high-end real estate transactions, Paul and LeighAnn have acquired a portfolio of homes that are a showcase of style, elegance, and luxury. They founded Residential Tech to help others find the right properties with the best investment potential.

For more details, visit: www.restechgroup.com

Mr. Gravette is also an ultra-successful businessman, venture capitalist, and entrepreneur. LeighAnn is Paul's partner in luxury property investment. Her insights and refined taste have helped guide their purchases and guaranteed timely and very profitable exits.

SOURCE Residential Tech