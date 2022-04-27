Residential Toaster Ovens Market Size to Grow by USD 874.72 mn | Technology Advances and Innovation will Drive Market Growth| Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "Residential Toaster Ovens Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Market Driver and Challenge

The technology advances and innovation leading to product premiumization are driving the global residential toaster ovens market growth. The demand for energy-efficient, multi-feature toaster ovens is high. Thus, vendors are continuously expanding their product portfolio according to the evolving demands from consumers. For instance, Cuisinart, a brand owned by Conair Corporation, offers a Chefs Convection Toaster Oven that features 15 cooking functions. The growth in purchasing power and rising disposable income will further propel the demand for premium cooking appliances such as toaster ovens. Manufacturers of cooking appliances are also focusing more on pricing strategies to increase their profit margins by setting premium pricing for innovative and tech-savvy products. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The long product replacement cycle is challenging the global residential toaster ovens market growth. Cooking appliances such as toaster ovens from major market players are of reliable quality. The long lifespan of such appliances reduces the frequency of product replacements, which adversely affects the year-over-year growth of market vendors. In addition, manufacturers of toaster ovens offer product warranties and guarantees, which further increase product lifespan. Adherence to industry regulations, norms, and compliances enhances the durability of products. Their low maintenance requirement further contributes to infrequent product purchases. These factors decrease repeat purchases, which will hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Residential Toaster Ovens Companies:

AB Electrolux

Avanti Products

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Brentwood Appliance Inc.

Breville USA Inc.

Inc. De Longhi S.p.A

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Havells India Ltd.

June Life Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Midea India Pvt. Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Taurus Group

Toshiba Corp.

TTK Prestige Ltd.

Usha International Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

Residential Toaster Ovens Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential Toaster Ovens Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an exclusive Sample Report

Residential Toaster Ovens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 874.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Avanti Products, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Brentwood Appliance Inc., Breville USA Inc., De Longhi S.p.A, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., June Life Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Taurus Group, Toshiba Corp., TTK Prestige Ltd., Usha International Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Avanti Products

Exhibit 89: Avanti Products - Overview



Exhibit 90: Avanti Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Avanti Products - Key offerings

10.4 Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Brentwood Appliance Inc.

Exhibit 96: Brentwood Appliance Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Brentwood Appliance Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Brentwood Appliance Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Breville USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 99: Breville USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 100: Breville USA Inc. - Business segments

Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 101: Breville USA Inc. - Key offerings

Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: Breville USA Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 De Longhi S.p.A

Exhibit 103: De Longhi S.p.A - Overview



Exhibit 104: De Longhi S.p.A - Business segments



Exhibit 105: De Longhi S.p.A - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: De Longhi S.p.A - Segment focus

10.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 111: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 112: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 114: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 116: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 120: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 125: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

