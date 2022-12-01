NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2027







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368605/?utm_source=PRN





Segmented By Product (Canister, Upright, Robotic, Stick, Handheld, Others ((Drum, etc.)), Type (Corded, Cordless), By Technology (Smart, Non-Smart), By Distribution Channel (Electronic and Specialty Retailers, Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Online Channel, Others (Direct Sales, Etc.), By Region



Global Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to reach USD 23862.85 million by 2027F, growing with a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period 2022E-2027F. Residential vacuum cleaners are the electrical home appliance that uses suction to clean and remove debris from surfaces such as carpets, upholstery, draperies, and other surfaces. The household vacuum cleaners come in various sizes, shapes, and model types, including upright, canister, handheld, Robotic, and others. The household vacuum cleaners are available in cordless versions and hence are portable, simple to operate, and effective at cleaning different parts of the house. The market for residential vacuum cleaners is growing for a variety of reasons, including efficiency and eco-friendliness, which prevents asthmatics from developing dust allergies. Due to factors such as rising disposable income, rising indoor health awareness, and an increase in the number of working women, these vacuum cleaners have grown to play a significant role in the small home appliance market around the world.

Moreover, during the outbreak of COVID-19, medical researchers suggested that living in dusty environments is harmful to human health.This further resulted in influencing people to use vacuum cleaners more frequently and fueled the market for household vacuum cleaners.



Exposure to dusty fabrics and sofas on a constant basis also contributes to a number of lung diseases. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic situation caused disruptions in customer demand, the supply of raw materials, and the lack of logistics services, which prompted businesses to rearrange their manufacturing facilities and technologies.

Increase in Working Population

Vacuum cleaners are preferred by working people over manual cleaning because they require less time and effort.The global residential vacuum cleanersâ€™ market is expanding due to rising demand for small, practical cleaning tools.



These cleaners are also more portable and convenient to use because of their efficiency and comfortable design.Variants of residential vacuum cleaners that are more adaptable can be used to clean cars, pet hair, couches, and rugs.



With the limited time frame, during the WFO (Work from Office) and remote working model restraining the individual for cleaning and organizing their workplace. Therefore, in order to keep their surroundings clean and tidy the demand for vacuum cleaners in the residential market is expected to increase in the upcoming period.

The demand for household vacuum cleaners has also increased due to the growing proportion of women in the workforce in developing nations.A Pew Research Center analysis of â€™labor force statisticsâ€™, which used data from 114 countries between 2010 and 2016, concluded that women make up at least 40% of the workforce in more than 80 of those 114 nations.



The median percentage of women who are in the labor force across all of these nations is 45.4%. Consequently, the growth of the market for residential vacuum cleaners is supported by the rise in the working population.

Growing Preference for Vacuum Cleaners for Maintaining Hygiene

The traditional way to maintain cleanliness and hygiene at home has been to clean houses by hand.However, when compared to conventional cleaning methods, homes can be cleaned more thoroughly and quickly with the aid of residential vacuum cleaners.



Moreover, vacuum cleaners are not just needed for cleaning; they are also being thought of as a means of maintaining a germ-free environment. In addition to better and more efficient floor cleaning, vacuum cleaners also clean the air.

Also, vacuum cleaner companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop new residential vacuum cleaners with sophisticated motor technologies to further improve the machineâ€™s performance and energy efficiency.For instance, in September 2019, Miele unveiled a new cordless vacuum cleaner for the home with integrated high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters.



By preventing the release of pollutants into the air, these HEPA filters significantly improve the air quality inside homes and lower the risk of allergies and asthma. As a result, the market is expected to expand further in the forecast period owing to the product launched and innovations offered by market players.

The Emergence of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

Robotic vacuum cleaners have become increasingly popular due to the significant reduction in the human labor required to operate them.In addition, these machines can clean more complicated spaces more conveniently.



Thus, increased demand for Robotic vacuum cleaners is a result of their improved functionality and efficiency.These devices frequently employ infrared sensors to guarantee a logical, sequential path free of obstructions.



Robotic vacuum cleaners are wireless and run-on rechargeable batteries; when the batteries run out, they are built to reconnect to the power source.For instance, Electrolux offers a Robotic vacuum cleaner, which claims ease of setting cleaning times and cycles and keeping track of the cleaning processâ€™s progress using a smartphone application.



Using Electroluxâ€™s distinctive 3D Vision technology, this product precisely scans and maps the room to avoid obstacles. It further claims to avoid getting stuck during the cleaning process, by identifying and analyzing obstructions in three dimensionsâ€"on the floor, above the floor, and along edges. As a result, the market for household vacuum cleaners is beginning to see the development of Robotic vacuum cleaners as a significant trend.

Market Segmentation

The global residential vacuum cleaner market is segmented based on product, type, technology, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on the product, the market is segmented into Canister, Upright, Robotic, Stick, Handheld, and Others (Drum, etc.). Based on type, the market is categorized into corded and cordless. Based on technology, the market is categorized into smart and non-smart. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into electronic and specialty retailers, hypermarket/ supermarket, online channel and others. In terms of country, the United States residential vacuum cleaner market is forecast to reach around USD 7153.35 million during the forecast period.



Company Profiles:

Dyson Limited, TTI Floor Care North America, Bissell.Inc, Midea Group, iRobot Corporation, AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Haier Group Corporation, and others are among the major market players in the global residential vacuum cleaner market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global residential vacuum cleaner market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

â€¢ Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Product:

Canister

Upright

Robotic

Stick

Handheld

Others

â€¢ Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Type:

Corded

Cordless

â€¢ Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Technology:

Smart

Non-Smart

â€¢ Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Distribution Channel:

Electronic and Specialty Retailers

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Online Channel

Others

â€¢ Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

India

Vietnam

Malaysia

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global residential vacuum cleaner market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a companyâ€™s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



â€¢ Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368605/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker