Residential Washing Machine Market to record USD 30.83 Bn incremental growth; Introduction of portable washing machines to emerge as a key trend -- Technavio

The global residential washing machine market study by Technavio offers comprehensive analysis by product (top load and front load), technology (fully automatic and semi-automatic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential washing machine market size is expected to grow by USD 30.83 billion, accelerating a CAGR of 8.91% between 2021 and 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report. The report considers factors such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, urbanization and employment rates, and final household consumption expenditure among others to estimate the size of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Washing Machine Market 2022-2026

By product, the market will observe significant growth in the top load segment during the forecast period. Similarly, by technology and distribution channel, the market growth will be maximum in the fully automatic and offline segments respectively. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant growth opportunities for market vendors due to the rising middle-class population and increasing income of people.

Residential Washing Machine Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization

Growth of the online laundry market

Increased adoption of integrated smart home technology

In addition, the introduction of portable washing machines is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Advances in technology have revolutionized the laundry experience for end-users. Over recent years, the market has witnessed a major transition from heavy-load machines to portable washing machines. Portable washing machines have recently emerged as an ideal solution for laundry washing. These machines are usually smaller in size and can be transported with ease. Moreover, some machines do not require electricity and consume less detergent. Portable machines are easy to carry and handy during camping, trekking, and road trips. Many such advantages are increasing their popularity among end-users. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Residential Washing Machine Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential washing machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the residential washing machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential washing machine market across APAC, Europe , North America , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , the and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential washing machine market vendors

Related Reports:

Residential Washing Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 30.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Alliance Laundry System LLC, Arcelik A.S., Avanti Products, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Transform SR Brands LLC, Whirlpool Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

