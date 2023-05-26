Residential Water Purifier Market size is set to grow by USD 11,683.28 mn from 2023-2027, Growing demand for premium products to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential water purifier market size is estimated to grow by USD 11,683.28 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.92% and the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 77% of the global market growth. New product launches, enhanced marketing and promotional efforts, and expansion of distribution networks are some of the factors that drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing urbanization and rapid industrialization reduce drinking water quality in larger economies such as India, China, and Indonesia. Low-income consumers are opting for gravity-based home water purifiers, while high-income (HNI) consumers are investing in RO and UV water purifiers. Hence, middle-class consumers relying on domestic water filters as a source of pure drinking water in larger nations drive market growth in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Water Purifier Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Residential Water Purifier Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This residential water purifier market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), technology (multiple technology-based water purifier, RO water purifier, UV water purifier, and gravity-based water purifier), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These channels include specialty stores, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and department stores. Sales through offline sales channels gradually decline due to changing consumer preferences for shopping on online platforms. Market vendors sell through local retailers to drive sales through offline channels, whereas providers drive sales by implementing various marketing strategies. Hence, these efforts from both vendors and providers drive segment growth for the offline residential water purifier segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Residential Water Purifier Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing instances of waterborne diseases and deteriorating water supply quality notably drive the residential water purifier market growth.

Due to rapid urbanization and strong industrialization, many power plants and chemical plants, which release toxic substances, are being built around the world.

They also dispose of toxic substances in rivers, ponds, reservoirs, and other bodies of water. This practice not only pollutes surface water but groundwater as well and the contaminated water gradually enters the larger body of water used as a source of drinking water.

Hence, declining water quality and growing awareness of the health hazards of consuming polluted and dirty water are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing demand for premium products is an emerging trend influencing the residential water purifier market growth.

Due to the increasing purchasing power and rising disposable incomes, consumers gradually increase their spending on premium water filters for private homes.

This leads vendors to invest in innovative raw materials and technologies, which can improve home appliance performance and improve home water treatment.

Thus, the growing demand for premium and innovative home water purifiers pushes suppliers to offer more such products.

Hence, such factors drive the growth of the residential water purifier market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The easy availability of packaged drinking water challenges the residential water purifier market growth.

The availability of product variations such as flavored and vitamin-enriched water contributes to the increased demand.

Most consumers in rural areas of developing nations in APAC and MEA find packaged water cheap and readily available in bottles and cans of various sizes, which allows consumers to dispense the product on demand.

Thus, demand for packaged drinking water is increasing in emerging markets. Hence, such factors challenge market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Residential Water Purifier Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the residential water purifier market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the residential water purifier market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the residential water purifier market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of residential water purifier market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The laboratory water purifier market size is expected to increase by USD 9.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers laboratory water purifier market segmentation by product (type II, type I, and type III), end-user (healthcare, research organizations, institutes, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The implementation of innovative technologies and new product launches is one of the key factors driving the global laboratory water purifier market growth.

The portable water purifier market size is expected to increase by USD 149.39 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers portable water purifier market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (outdoor adventure, tourism and leisure, military, emergency rescue, and others), product (extrusion water purifier, pump water purifier, suction water purifier, and UV pen purifier), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The deteriorating quality of water resources leading to water-related diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the portable water purifier market growth.

Residential Water Purifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,683.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Amway Corp., Aquafresh RO System, AQUAPHOR International OU, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRITA SE, Coway Co. Ltd., Culligan International Co., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pentair Plc, SAR Group, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global residential water purifier market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global residential water purifier market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Multiple technology-based water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Multiple technology-based water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Multiple technology-based water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Multiple technology-based water purifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Multiple technology-based water purifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 RO water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on RO water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on RO water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on RO water purifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on RO water purifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 UV water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on UV water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on UV water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on UV water purifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on UV water purifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Gravity-based water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Gravity-based water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Gravity-based water purifier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Gravity-based water purifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Gravity-based water purifier - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

Exhibit 119: A. O. Smith Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: A. O. Smith Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: A. O. Smith Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: A. O. Smith Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 123: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 AQUAPHOR International OU

Exhibit 127: AQUAPHOR International OU - Overview



Exhibit 128: AQUAPHOR International OU - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: AQUAPHOR International OU - Key offerings

12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 130: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 BRITA SE

Exhibit 135: BRITA SE - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 136: BRITA SE - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 137: BRITA SE - Key offerings

12.8 Culligan International Co.

Exhibit 138: Culligan International Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Culligan International Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Culligan International Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Eureka Forbes Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Eureka Forbes Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Eureka Forbes Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 KENT RO Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 153: KENT RO Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: KENT RO Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: KENT RO Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 156: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 157: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 159: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.14 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 161: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: LG Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 164: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 169: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 170: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 172: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

12.17 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 174: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.