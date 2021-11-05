Residential Water Softener Market to reach US$ 2.75 Bn by 2031, Declining Water Quality and Modern Flow Technology to Propel Global Market; TMR Insights

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Residential Water Softener Market: Overview

Scales and stains on toilets, sinks, and dishes can be removed with the use of a residential water softener. The demand for residential water softeners has increased significantly due to an upsurge in the average number of people drinking soft water, augmented water consumption in households, and rise in the number of households. The need to avoid dry hands after utilizing hard water is also estimated to work in favor of the global residential water softener market in the years to come.

A residential water softener is a whole-house filtering system that eliminates magnesium and calcium, which cause hardness. Residential water softeners are also becoming more popular as individuals seek to reduce their effect on the environment, people, and appliances.

The global residential water softener market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The market is anticipated to surpass the valuation of US$ 2.75 Bn through 2031.

Key Findings of Market Report

Innovative Wi-Fi Enabled Residential Water Softeners to Drive Demand

Rheem Manufacturing Company, the maker of residential and commercial water boilers and heaters, is expanding its Wi-Fi-enabled household water softeners with remote water management capabilities. Companies are drawing inspiration from such breakthroughs to create systems that are as effective and efficient as possible for large families.

Residential water softener manufacturers are expanding the availability of high-capacity, high-performing, and energy-efficient devices that are suited for big families. Thus, in residential water softeners, the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) hold huge possibilities.

Template Assisted Crystallization Becoming Increasingly Popular in Residential Water Softeners

In the global residential water softener market, the Template Assisted Crystallization (TAC) system is gaining popularity. Hard water minerals are crystallized in this manner, thus rendering them unable to cling, bind, or etch on any plumbing equipment.

Choices of consumers are often influenced by online reviews and suggestions. Likewise, the Future Soft Salt-free Water Softener is being marketed for its high-quality KDF (Kinetic Degradation Fluxion) media, which processes impurities such as sulfur, chlorine, pesticides, and other pollutants. Manufacturers of residential water softener are creating systems that process filtered water as well, providing customers with healthy, safe and tasty water.

Residential Water Softener Market: Growth Driver

Residential water softeners with modern flow technology have the ability to save money and salt. The SoftPro Elite Water Softener, which makes use of the similar technology as the SoftPro, is excellent for people who live in hard water locations. Water softeners with advanced filters are developed to push minerals that induce hardness up through the already damaged resin and then down the drain.

The global residential water softener market is likely to be driven by declining water quality. Freshwater resources on the planet's surface are finite, and their quality is diminishing as contaminants enter water bodies. Hardness in water causes a variety of issues, including dry hair and skin, decreased appliance performance, trouble removing filmy soap scum from bathrooms and kitchens, and increased energy costs. Water is utilized for all fundamental activities such as bathing, cooking, and cleaning, thus residential water softener is anticipated to witness high demand.

Residential Water Softener Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung GmbH

EcoWater Systems LLC

Kinetico Incorporation

Culligan International

BWT Holding GmbH

Watch Water GmbH

Residential Water Softener Market: Segmentation

Type

Salt Based

Salt Free

Mobility

Fixed

Portable

Maximum Flow Rate

Below 1 T/Hr

1 T/Hr - 2 T/Hr

2 T/Hr - 3 T/Hr

3 T/Hr - 4 T/Hr

4 T/Hr - 5 T/Hr

5 T/Hr - 6 T/Hr

Above 6 T/Hr

Price Range

Low

Medium

High

Design

Duplex

Cabinate

Cylinder

Mono Cylinder

Twin Cylinder

Multi Cylinder

Certificate

DVGW

Others

Distribution Channel

Wholesaler

OEM

Retail

Online

Franchise Dealers

