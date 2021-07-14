Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US|COVID-19 Impact and Analysis|Technavio

Factors such as the increasing availability of technologically advanced products, the concerns about the quality of water, and the increased use of recycled water will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The residential water treatment equipment market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

o Residential Water Purifiers

o Others

Distribution Channel

o Offline

o Online

Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the residential water treatment equipment market in the US in the household appliances industry include 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Breville USA Inc., Culligan International Co., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Kinetico Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Pentair Plc, and Whirlpool Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US size

Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US trends

Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US industry analysis

The increasing availability of technologically advanced products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the low marketing budget of key players will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential water treatment equipment market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential water treatment equipment market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the residential water treatment equipment market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential water treatment equipment market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential water treatment equipment market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Residential water purifiers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

A. O. Smith Corp.

Breville USA Inc.

Inc. Culligan International Co.

EcoWater Systems LLC

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Kinetico Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Pentair Plc

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

