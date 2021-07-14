Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US|COVID-19 Impact and Analysis|Technavio
Jul 14, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.12 billion is expected in the residential water treatment equipment market in the US during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the residential water treatment equipment market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as the increasing availability of technologically advanced products, the concerns about the quality of water, and the increased use of recycled water will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The residential water treatment equipment market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
o Residential Water Purifiers
o Others
- Distribution Channel
o Offline
o Online
Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the residential water treatment equipment market in the US in the household appliances industry include 3M Co., A. O. Smith Corp., Breville USA Inc., Culligan International Co., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Kinetico Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Pentair Plc, and Whirlpool Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US size
- Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US trends
- Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US industry analysis
The increasing availability of technologically advanced products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the low marketing budget of key players will hamper the market growth.
Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist residential water treatment equipment market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the residential water treatment equipment market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the residential water treatment equipment market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential water treatment equipment market vendors in the US
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
