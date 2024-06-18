ResidentIQ® by Inhabit® Partners with Entryway, Empowering Nonprofit with Tailored Software Solutions

ResidentIQ Donates Advanced PropTech to Streamline Entryway's Training, Employment, and Housing Initiatives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResidentIQ®, an industry leader providing comprehensive software solutions that integrate seamlessly with property management systems for residential property managers, today announced its partnership with Entryway, a national nonprofit organization that helps individuals and families transition from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency through career training, employment, and housing opportunities in partnership with property management companies in the multifamily real estate industry.

Through the Entryway program, LeKita escaped the generational cycle of poverty and addiction. She secured an entry-level position at one of Entryway’s partner multifamily property management companies. She received discounted housing at the complex for one year and continues to live there today with her four children. She has been promoted to assistant property manager, transforming her life and inspiring others in similar situations. This is the Entryway program logo.

ResidentIQ is providing substantial in-kind donations of PropTech software, package discounts, and consulting services to enhance Entryway's daily operating functions and further advance its mission to facilitate training, employment, and housing through multifamily partners for program participants. This partnership aims to benefit homeless and near-homeless individuals and families—almost half of participants have families—as well as ease the increasing demand for entry-level workers in property management companies, aligning with ResidentIQ's commitment to community support.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to leverage ResidentIQ's technology and expertise in the multifamily industry to provide an even better experience for our participants and our hiring partners," said David Williams, President & CEO of Entryway. "ResidentIQ has a company culture and mindset that aligns with our work, opening doors for individuals and families who need a second chance and the right opportunity to get back on their feet. We look forward to a long and impactful partnership."

Technological Synergy

With a comprehensive software suite available through its business units, ResidentIQ is delivering the following PropTech solutions and consulting services:

ScreeningOne: Employment screening software with 100% compliant background checks

Employment screening software with 100% compliant background checks Consulting Services: A deep understanding of the multifamily property management industry plus strong regulatory compliance knowledge and a shared network of partners and customers

Impact on Homelessness

ResidentIQ's contributions come at a crucial time, as over 653,100 people in the United States experience homelessness on any given night, and 76% of these are situationally homeless (The 2023 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress, HUD). By supporting Entryway, ResidentIQ aims to address these staggering statistics by providing tools that will help facilitate career training, job stability, and housing for Entryway program participants. In 2023, hired Entryway participants reported an average pre-program hourly wage of $7.65 but were hired at an average of $19.06 – a 145% increase in income. Additionally, 73% of hired participants in 2023 are still with their original multifamily property management employer.

"At ResidentIQ we are about more than just offering amazing software solutions for our customers. We are 100% committed to the communities and industry we work with by helping PMCs and situationally homeless people and families alike benefit from Entryway and their incredible programs," said Gustavo Sapiurka, EVP and Managing Director of ResidentIQ. "Together through this partnership, we hope to broaden the path to long-term, sustained housing and employment for members of our community."

Showcasing Partnership

ResidentIQ is proudly hosting the Entryway team as special guests during NAA Apartmentalize 2024, the National Apartment Association's premier education conference, taking place from June 19 to 21 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. Visit booth #441 to learn more about Entryway, its mission, and how this dynamic partnership aims to pave the way for sustainable change for individuals and families as well as property management companies within the multifamily market.

About Entryway

Entryway is a national 501(c)(3) organization that transitions individuals and families from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by providing career training, employment, and housing opportunities in partnership with the real estate industry. Entryway currently operates in 12 markets: Atlanta, Central Florida, Central Texas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, National Capital Region, North Carolina, North Texas, Greater Phoenix, Philadelphia, and South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.entrywaytalent.org.

About ResidentIQ

ResidentIQ® by Inhabit® is the easiest way to bring industry-leading PropTech solutions to any property management system. With deep industry experience and a compelling suite of software solutions, ResidentIQ empowers property owners and managers to run their businesses more efficiently. Simple and seamless, it offers a single contract, single bill, and a single point of contact for every solution needed to maximize property management system capabilities. For more information, visit ResidentIQ.com.

Entryway Media Contact

Kristen Poteet, Senior VP, External Affairs, Entryway

[email protected]

ResidentIQ Media Contact

Josh Phillips, EVP Marketing, Inhabit

[email protected]

