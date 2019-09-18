Residents, Community Leaders, and Businesses Announce the Formation of the "Southwestern Communities Coalition" to Promote Thriving Communities, Sustainable Growth, a Strong Economy, Sound Stewardship of Natural Resources, and Protection of Property Rights

BENSON, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents, community leaders, and businesses announced today the formation of the Southwestern Communities Coalition ("SWCC"), a group dedicated to the creation of thriving communities in the American Southwest that provide a bright and sustainable future for local families and the Southwestern landscape. The SWCC made its announcement before local residents, government officials, and members of the media.

The SWCC's members include ranchers, farmers, residents, wine makers, environmental organizations and others who are backing sustainable economic development and said more can sign up to join on its website: https://southwesterncommunitiescoalition.org/.

The SWCC has stated its mission as promoting thriving communities, sustainable growth, a strong economy, sound stewardship of natural resources and protection of property rights, especially from radical groups bent on stopping all economic development.

"Encouraging responsible development, which will bring jobs and a future to communities like Benson and Cochise county, is the Coalition's top priority," said Benson Mayor Toney King. "We don't believe people who claim to be environmentalists have the right to tell those of us who live here what is best of our environment. We came together to stand up and fight for the future of our children and our grandchildren's right to have the same privilege we had: to grow their families in a beautiful safe place and carry forward for future generations."

The SWCC pointed to the Villages at Vigneto, a planned residential community in Benson Arizona, as a prime example of a needed new residential development that satisfied environmental and water concerns. Certain environmental groups with a pattern of opposing all developments have attempted to stop the Villages project using litigation, but thus far have been unsuccessful. However, the SWCC made it clear that Coalition's goals were much broader than just one development.

"While the Villages at Vigneto are just the most recent example of environmental groups' 'kill all development at any cost' mentality, there are unfortunately many more examples," said Brian Seasholes, Executive Director of the SWCC. "This Coalition isn't about promoting one development. This Coalition was formed as a commitment to promote continuous economic opportunities and to counter the false choice between a strong economy and healthy environment, which will enhance the lives of people in our communities and provide a future for our children. This coalition was formed to protect the future of small town America."

The SWCC is asking for support in its mission and hopes that all who care about the future of Southwestern communities join the SWCC. The continued well-being of the Southwest's citizens, economy and natural resources depend on it.

About the Southwestern Communities Coalition

More information about the SWCC can be found on its website: https://southwesterncommunitiescoalition.org/.

