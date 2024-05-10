Residents, Community Officials Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Thornton Township

This year's celebration focused on diversity. Vendors bought a diverse palate of foods that catered to the community. Children enjoyed the carnival-style setup with popcorn, bouncy houses, go-karts, arts and crafts with live music. The event brought forth a heritage celebration allowing residents an opportunity to take part in community engagement, social cohesion and truly feel a connectivity point to their community.

"The celebration was about giving back to the very community I serve and forging an opportunity for community and cultural inclusivity while uniting our town. The children who I am passionate about continue to be a priority and community programming such as these allow them to enjoy their youth and unite with family. This is the true fabric of America" says Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany A. Henyard.

The Cinco de Mayo family-friendly event provided a safe space for families to live and take part in activities while celebrating culture, flavor, and creativity. These anchored event programs will continue thru the summer to provide unforgettable experiences, forge new connections and revel in the spirit of unity for the Thornton Township community.

