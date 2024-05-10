Residents, Community Officials Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Thornton Township
May 10, 2024, 10:37 ET
Thornton Township officials joined community to host cultural celebration for residents
THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Township officials held a Cinco de Mayo celebration encompassing a community carnival, arts, food, music and more that culminated a nostalgic celebration. Residents were treated to rides, games, delicious food, laughter, live entertainment, and fun for the celebration. Thornton Township's goal to support the growth of small businesses allowed space for food truck and beverage vendors alike to participate in the programming.
