Residents in Bridgeport, Virginia Beach, Washington, D.C. and New York Most Likely to Have 5-Figure Credit Card Balances

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About 1 in 6 credit card holders in America's biggest cities carry a balance of $10,000 or more, according to a new report from CompareCards, and none of those cities has a higher percentage of these cardholders than Bridgeport, Conn.

CompareCards analyzed a representative sample of Americans to see which of the 100 largest metros have cardholders with five-figure credit card balances. The study found that most of the cities with the biggest percentages of people with five-figure credit card debt are clustered along the East Coast and West Coast, and it's often the wealthiest cities that carry the biggest card balances.

Key findings

The five-figure credit debt capital of the U.S.: Nearly 23 percent of credit card holders in the Bridgeport metropolitan area owe more than $10,000 on their cards. Almost 2 percent of cardholders in Bridgeport owe more than $50,000 , which is also the highest among the nation's 100 biggest metros. Virginia Beach; Washington, D.C. ; and New York rounded out the top four, where 20.5 percent, 19.9 percent and 19 percent — respectively — of users have five-figure balances.

Top 10 places with 5-figure credit card balances Rank Metro % of Card Holders with a Balance

Over $10,000 % of Cardholders with a Balance

Over $50,000 1 Bridgeport, Conn. 22.90% 1.90% 2 Virginia Beach, Va. 20.50% 0.60% 3 Washington, D.C. 19.90% 1.10% 4 New York 19.00% 1.00% 5 Los Angeles 18.60% 0.90% 6 Hartford, Conn. 18.50% 0.90% 7 San Diego 18.50% 0.90% 8 Albany, N.Y. 18.30% 0.70% 9 Oxnard, Calif. 18.10% 1.10% 10 Baltimore 18.00% 0.80%

Bottom 10 places with 5-figure credit card balances Rank Metro % of Card Holders with a Balance

Over $10,000 % of Cardholders with a Balance

Over $50,000 100 Winston-Salem, N.C. 12.40% 0.50% 99 Indianapolis 12.40% 0.50% 98 Greensboro, N.C. 12.80% 0.40% 97 Colorado Springs, Colo. 12.80% 0.30% 96 Chattanooga, Tenn. 12.80% 0.50% 95 Jackson, Miss. 12.90% 0.50% 94 Knoxville, Tenn. 12.90% 0.40% 93 Grand Rapids, Mich. 13.00% 0.40% 92 Provo, Utah 13.10% 0.30% 91 Birmingham, Ala. 13.20% 0.20%

"When your credit card debt hits five figures, it's crushing, and it can consume your life. I know. I've been there," said Matt Schulz, Chief Industry Analyst at CompareCards. "But if you're struggling with credit card debt, the worst thing you can do is nothing. Yes, life is crazy expensive in 2019, but there are steps you can take to help yourself. For example, a zero-percent balance transfer card can give you a reprieve from interest for a year or more. Handled wisely, that can save you a ton of interest and really shorten your total payoff time."

To view the full report, visit www.comparecards.com/blog/places-people-5-figure-credit-card-balances.

