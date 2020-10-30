Residents of Florida who received a Collection Letter bearing the words "By Writing Or Calling" from BCC Financial Management Services, Inc. may be affected by a class action settlement.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Rights Law Group, PLLC announces that a proposed settlement has been reached with Symmetry Management Corp. d/b/a BCC Financial Management Services, Inc. alleging that BBC Financial violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) and the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act (FCCPA) by sending form collection letters that misstated consumers' verification rights by falsely representing that the consumer could invoke their statutory verification rights orally when they must be invoked in writing.

You are included in the settlement if you fit within one or both of the following definitions: (a) All persons with addresses in the state of Florida (b) to whom initial communication letters were sent containing the phrase, "If you dispute the debt or any portion thereof by writing or calling this office within 30 days after receiving this notice this office will obtain verification of the debt or a copy of a judgment and mail you a copy of such judgment or verification. If you request this office by writing or calling within 30 days after receiving this notice, this office will provide you with the name and address of the original creditor, if different from the current creditor." (c) in an attempt to collect a debt incurred for personal, family, or household purposes (d) which were not returned undelivered by the U.S. Post Office; during (i) the one-year period prior to the filing of the original complaint in this action through the date of certification (the "FDCPA CLASS"); or (ii) the two-year period prior to the filing of the original complaint in this action through the date of certification (the "FCCPA CLASS").

Under the terms of the settlement, BCC Financial has agreed to provide a $32,670 cy pres distribution to Public Justice, PC and a $32,670 cy pres distribution to St. Michael's Legal Center for Women and Children, Inc., be enjoined from sending dunning letters which falsely represent that consumers can invoke their verification rights orally, and pay for class administration costs, Plaintiff statutory damages and service awards, and Class Counsel's fees.

More information, including documents, deadlines and frequently asked questions can be found at www.bccfinacnicalclassaction.com.

SOURCE Consumer Rights Law Group, PLLC