Resideo Acquires Responsive Energy Efficiency Technology, Expands Smart-Home Comfort Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) announced it has acquired innovative energy efficiency technology from Whisker Labs and hired the team behind it. The technology creates a thermodynamic model of a home to accurately predict home heating and air conditioning run time and energy use to enable a homeowner to use less energy while maintaining comfort.

"Whisker Labs has been a great partner for us, and adding this capability is yet another example of our commitment to compelling growth opportunities that strengthen and complement our smart-home offerings through the use of intelligent data," said Mike Nefkens, president and CEO of Resideo. "With our presence in 150 million homes and unparalleled channel of 110,000 professional contractors, we are in a prime position to deploy this technology at the next level, making our smart-home products even smarter while saving homeowners money on their energy bills."

The announcement marks the second acquisition by Resideo since it became a standalone, publicly traded company following its spinoff from Honeywell in October 2018. The technology complements Resideo's portfolio of connected thermostats, including the Honeywell Home™ T-Series Smart Thermostats – the T9 and T10 Pro – which feature wireless smart-room sensors to effortlessly deliver a desired temperature to a specific room in the home when and where it's needed. Resideo will look to strategically integrate the energy efficiency technology into the company's smart-home comfort offerings.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments, and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com .

The Honeywell Home trademark is used under a long-term license from Honeywell International Inc.

