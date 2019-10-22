Resideo Announces CFO Transition

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, today announced that Robert (Bob) Ryder has been named interim chief financial officer, effective Nov. 7, 2019. Bob will succeed Joseph Ragan, who is leaving the company on Nov. 6, 2019, to pursue other opportunities.

Ryder previously served as CFO of Constellation Brands where he was instrumental in growing the company's market capitalization from $4 billion to $27 billion. In 2014, Ryder was ranked among the top five S&P 500 CFOs by the Wall Street Journal. He also was named the No. 1 CFO in the beverage industry by Institutional Investor magazine in 2015.

"We are pleased to welcome Bob to our executive leadership team during this interim period," said Mike Nefkens, president and CEO of Resideo. "He's a proven operator with significant relevant experience, making him the ideal person to support us while we search for a permanent CFO. Bob's strong financial and operational acumen make him well suited to deliver a seamless transition as we execute on our strategic priorities, including the comprehensive business review we announced today. We are excited about the important role he will play in helping to drive sustainable and profitable growth. We also want to thank Joe for his significant contributions to Resideo, particularly his work preparing the company for and overseeing its spin-off one year ago. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Additionally, AnnMarie Geddes, Resideo vice president and controller, has been named interim chief accounting officer, effective immediately. Geddes has been with Resideo since its spinoff in October 2018. Previously she held multiple roles at Boart Longyear, including vice president and corporate controller, CFO North America, and vice president positions for Tax, Treasury, and Transformation. Prior to that, she worked in public accounting as a senior manager for Deloitte for 10 years and public accounting firm Tanner LC for two years.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments, and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:

Media: Investors: Trent Perrotto Michael Mercieca (512) 726-3512 (512) 779-8646 trent.perrotto@resideo.com michael.mercieca@resideo.com

investorrelations@resideo.com

SOURCE Resideo

Related Links

http://www.resideo.com

