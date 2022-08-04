Resideo Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

News provided by

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Aug 04, 2022, 16:05 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net revenue of $1.69 billion, up 14% from $1.48 billion in the second quarter 2021
  • Gross profit margin of 27.7%, up 160 basis points compared to gross profit margin of 26.1% in the prior year comparable period
  • Operating profit of $186 million, or 11.0% of revenue, compared to $121 million, or 8.2% of revenue, in the second quarter 2021
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.63 compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $0.39 in the second quarter 2021

Management Remarks

"ADI and Products & Solutions delivered record quarterly revenue and combined operating profit exceeded the high-end of our outlook," commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "We have remained focused on delivering for customers and we believe our execution has enabled us to improve our positioning at key distribution and retail accounts, add new OEM business, and solidify our position as the distributor of choice for security contractors."

"Products & Solutions grew volumes in the quarter and we continue to see good realization on our price actions. First Alert delivered a strong quarter, and we are in the very early stages of tapping the meaningful commercial and operational opportunities from bringing the organizations together. Investments to expand digital initiatives and private brands continue to deliver strong growth for ADI. Returns on these investments and ADI's relentless focus on execution drove another quarter of meaningful gross margin expansion and record operating income."

Products & Solutions Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Record revenue of $764 million, up 28% compared to the second quarter 2021
  • Operating profit of $154 million, up 19% compared to the second quarter 2021
  • Strong realization on pricing actions drove over $60 million of year-over-year revenue improvement
  • Unit volumes grew compared to the second quarter of 2021, aided by strength in Air products sold through the distribution and retail channels

Products & Solutions delivered revenue of $764 million in the second quarter 2022, up 28% compared to the second quarter 2021 and up 9% excluding the $113 million revenue contribution from the acquisition of First Alert, which was completed on March 31, 2022. Demand was strongest in the distribution and retail channels, which offset expected declines in security. The supply chain environment remained challenging during the second quarter, constraining the business' ability to fully meet demand.

Gross margin for the quarter was 37.3%, compared to 39.3% in the second quarter 2021. Pricing actions benefited second quarter gross margin and partially offset year-over-year cost inflation and impacts from the First Alert acquisition. Included in the second quarter 2022 gross profit was First Alert inventory step-up expenses of $6 million, which impacted gross margin by approximately 80 basis points. Operating profit for the quarter was $154 million, or 20.2% of revenue, up 19% compared to the second quarter 2021.

First Alert had a strong second quarter, driven by solid demand for smoke and combo alarms and strong operational execution. Results also benefited from recent pricing actions. Initial collaboration work has begun between the First Alert and Resideo teams with a number of value creating opportunities already identified.

ADI Global Distribution Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Record revenue of $922 million, up 5% compared to the second quarter 2021
  • Gross margin of 20.0%, up 260 basis points compared to the second quarter 2021
  • Operating profit of $86 million, up 30% compared to the second quarter 2021
  • E-commerce sales growth of 29%, accounting for 18% of ADI total revenue

ADI second quarter 2022 revenue of $922 million was up 5% compared to the second quarter 2021, driven by a strong pricing environment and recent acquisitions. Demand was again strong in categories that typically serve commercial end markets including fire and access control. Vendor supply issues remained a headwind to additional growth in the quarter. Sales through ADI's e-commerce channel grew 29%, representing 18% of total ADI revenue, with overall touchless revenue reaching 36% of ADI total revenue. Private brands sales grew over 35% compared to the second quarter 2021.  

Gross margin of 20.0% in the second quarter 2022 was up 260 basis points compared to the second quarter 2021. Benefits from the current inflationary pricing environment, progress on ADI specific price optimization efforts and expansion of private brands all contributed to margin expansion in the second quarter. ADI continues to invest in digital tools and systems to improve selling efficiency. This includes implementing a global artificial intelligence pricing system in 14 countries, which brings a consistent set of tools with business intelligence dashboards to drive accountability. Operating profit of $86 million for second quarter 2022 was up 30% from $66 million in the second quarter 2021, exceeding 9% of revenue.

At the beginning of the third quarter, ADI acquired Electronic Custom Distributors (ECD), a regional distributor of residential audio, video, automation, security, wire, and telecommunication products. With four branch locations and a 30,000 sq. ft. distribution center, the acquisition adds to ADI's growing capabilities in the audio visual market. ECD is the fifth acquisition for ADI since 2020.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue of $1.69 billion in the second quarter 2022 grew 14% compared with the prior year of $1.48 billion. Gross profit margin for the second quarter 2022 was 27.7%, up 160 basis points compared to 26.1% in the prior year. Resideo's operating profit of $186 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to a prior year operating profit of $121 million. Total Corporate costs were $54 million, down from $74 million in the prior year primarily due to the net costs associated with the class action legal settlement in the second quarter 2021. Net income for the second quarter 2022 was $94 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, compared with $58 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, in the prior year.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Second quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $35 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $94 million in the prior year comparable period. The reduction in cash generation was primarily due to investments made in working capital to support growth and a strategic decision to increase inventory levels to help mitigate supply chain constraints. At July 2, 2022, Resideo had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $255 million and total outstanding debt of $1.4 billion.

Outlook

Based on first half results and the outlook for the remainder of 2022, the company expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $6.45 billion to $6.65 billion, gross profit margin in the range of 27.5% to 28.5% and operating profit in the range of $690 million to $720 million.

The company expects third quarter 2022 revenue to be in the range of $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion, gross profit margin in the range of 27.0% to 28.0% and operating profit in the range of $165 million to $175 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on August 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the call will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. To join the conference call, please dial 888-660-6357 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo second Quarter 2022 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes globally, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:


Investors:

 Media:

Jason Willey

 Oliver Clark

[email protected]

 [email protected] 

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (1) our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the third quarter 2022 and full year 2022, (2) the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption to our business and the global economy caused by it, including its effect on our and our business partners' supply chains, (3) the amount of our obligations and nature of our contractual restrictions pursuant to, and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with Honeywell in connection with our spin-off, (4) the likelihood of continued success of our transformation programs and initiatives, (5) risks related to our recently completed acquisitions, including First Alert, including our ability to achieve the targeted amount of annual cost synergies, successfully integrate the acquired operations (including successfully driving category growth in connected offerings), and the expected net present value of tax benefits resulting from the First Alert transaction and (6) the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Table 1: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (1)


Q2 2022

YTD 2022

Products &
Solutions

ADI Global
Distribution

Corporate

Total
Company

Products
&
Solutions

ADI Global
Distribution

Corporate

Total
Company

Net revenue (2)

$

764

$

922

$

-

$

1,686

$

1,383

$

1,809

$

-

$

3,192

Cost of goods sold

479


738


2


1,219


829

1,455

3

2,287

Gross profit (loss)

285


184


(2)


467


554

354

(3)

905

Research and
development
expenses

27


-


1


28


51

-

1

52

Selling, general and
administrative
expenses

98


96


50


244


186

185

(108)

479

Intangible asset
amortization (3)

6


2


1


9


10

3

3

16

Income (loss) from
operations

$

154

$

86

$

(54)

$

186

$

307

$

166

$

(115)

$

358






















Q2 2021

YTD 2021

Products &
Solutions

ADI Global
Distribution

Corporate

Total
Company

Products
&
Solutions

ADI Global
Distribution

Corporate

Total
Company

Net revenue (2)

$

598

$

879

$

-

$

1,477

$

1,204

$

1,692

$

-

$

2,896

Cost of goods sold

363


726


2


1,091


732

1,399

4

2,135

Gross profit (loss)

235


153


(2)


386


472

293

(4)

761

Research and
development
expenses

22


-


-


22


42

-

1

43

Selling, general and
administrative
expenses

80


86


70


236


160

166

125

451

Intangible asset
amortization (3)

4


1


2


7


11

2

3

16

Income (loss) from
operations

$

129

$

66

$

(74)

$

121

$

259

$

125

$

(133)

$

251






















Q2 2022 % change compared with Q2 2021

YTD 2022 % change compared with prior period

Products &
Solutions

ADI Global
Distribution

Corporate

Total
Company

Products
&
Solutions

ADI Global
Distribution

Corporate

Total
Company

Net revenue (2)

28

%

5

%

N/A


14

%

15

%

7

%

N/A

10

%

Cost of goods sold

32

%

2

%

0

%

12

%

13

%

4

%

(25)

%

7

%

Gross profit (loss)

21

%

20

%

0

%

21

%

17

%

21

%

(25)

%

19

%

Research and
development
expenses

23

%

N/A

N/A


27

%

21

%

N/A

0

%

21

%

Selling, general and
administrative expenses

23

%

12

%

(29)

%

3

%

16

%

11

%

(14)

%

6

%

Intangible asset
amortization (3)

50

%

100

%

(50)

%

29

%

(9)

%

50

%

0

%

0

%

Income (loss) from
operations

19

%

30

%

(27)

%

54

%

19

%

33

%

(14)

%

43

%

(1)  Dollars reported in millions herein are computed based on the amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components, and related calculations, reported in millions may not equal the total amounts due to rounding.

(2) Represents Product & Solutions revenue, excluding intersegment revenue of $88 million and $183 million for the three and six months ended July 2, 2022, respectively, and $97 million and $191 million for the three and six months ended July 3, 2021, respectively. ADI Global Distribution does not have any intersegment revenue".

(3) The prior year information was reclassified to present Intangible asset amortization as a separate line item. Intangible asset amortization was formerly included within Cost of goods sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.

Table 2: CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


July 2,
2022

July 3,
2021

July 2,
2022

July 3,
2021











(In millions except share in thousands and per share
data)

Net revenue

$

1,686

$

1,477

$

3,192

$

2,896

Cost of goods sold (2)

1,219


1,091


2,287


2,135

Gross profit

467


386


905


761

Research and development expenses
(1)

28


22


52


43

Selling, general and administrative
expenses (1)(2)

244


236


479


451

Intangible asset amortization (2)

9


7


16


16

     Income from operations

186


121


358


251

Other expense, net

41


28


81


72

Interest expense, net

14


12


25


25

     Income before taxes

131


81


252


154

Provision for income taxes

37


23


71


47

Net income

$

94

$

58

$

181

$

107













Earnings per common share











Basic

$

0.65

$

0.40

$

1.25

$

0.74

Diluted

$

0.63

$

0.39

$

1.22

$

0.72

Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding











Basic

145,457


143,939


145,286


143,657

Diluted

148,829


148,328


148,836


148,050

(1) The prior year unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations were reclassified to present Research and development expenses as a separate line item within the statements.  Research and development expenses were formerly included within Selling, general and administrative expenses.

(2) The prior year unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations were reclassified to present Intangible asset amortization as a separate line item. Amortization of other intangible assets were formerly included within Cost of goods sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses

Table 3: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)




July 2,

2022

December
31,

2021







(In millions, except
shares in thousands,
and per share data)

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

251

$

775

Accounts receivable, net (less allowances of $11 million and $9 million,
respectively)

1,073


876

Inventories, net

971


740

Other current assets

186


150

Total current assets

2,481


2,541

Property, plant and equipment, net

363


287

Goodwill

2,695


2,661

Other intangible assets, net

463


120

Other assets

314


244

Total assets

$

6,316

$

5,853

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

987

$

883

Current maturities of debt

12


10

Accrued liabilities

580


601

Total current liabilities

1,579


1,494

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

1,410


1,220

Obligations payable under Indemnification Agreements

601


585

Other liabilities

332


302

Total liabilities

3,922


3,601

Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 700,000 shares authorized, 147,528 and
145,684 shares issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2022, 146,248 and
144,808 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021,
respectively

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

2,147


2,121

Retained earnings

498


317

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(220)


(165)

Treasury stock, at cost

(31)


(21)

Total stockholders' equity

2,394


2,252

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,316

$

5,853

Table 4: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 2,

2022

July 3,

2021

July 2,

2022

July 3,

2021









(In millions)

Cash flows from operating activities:










Net income

$

94

$

58

$

181

$

107

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization

25


22


45


45

Share-based compensation expense

11


10


22


19

Other, net

(7)


(8)


(5)


9

      Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net
of effect of acquisitions:










Accounts receivable, net

(84)


(16)


(145)


(33)

Inventories, net

(61)


2


(127)


(8)

Other current assets

(9)


(40)


(21)


(24)

Accounts payable

37


-


54


(15)

Accrued liabilities

19


57


(47)


(1)

Other, net

10


9


19


-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

35


94


(24)


99

Cash flows from investing activities:










Capital expenditures

(5)


(16)


(24)


(35)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-


(5)


(633)


(10)

Other, net

-


3


(13)


3

Net cash used in investing activities

(5)


(18)


(670)


(42)

Cash flows from financing activities:










Proceeds from issuance of A&R Term B Facility

-


-


200


950

Payment of debt facility issuance and modification
costs

-


-


(4)


(21)

Repayment of long-term debt

(3)


(2)


(6)


(923)

   Other, net

(3)


(4)


(7)


1

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(6)


(6)


183


7

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,
cash equivalents and restricted cash

(13)


1


(13)


(2)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash

11


71


(524)


62

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
beginning of period

244


508


779


517

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end
of period

$

255

$

579

$

255

$

579

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.