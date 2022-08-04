Resideo Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net revenue of $1.69 billion , up 14% from $1.48 billion in the second quarter 2021

, up 14% from in the second quarter 2021 Gross profit margin of 27.7%, up 160 basis points compared to gross profit margin of 26.1% in the prior year comparable period

Operating profit of $186 million , or 11.0% of revenue, compared to $121 million , or 8.2% of revenue, in the second quarter 2021

, or 11.0% of revenue, compared to , or 8.2% of revenue, in the second quarter 2021 Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.63 compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $0.39 in the second quarter 2021

Management Remarks

"ADI and Products & Solutions delivered record quarterly revenue and combined operating profit exceeded the high-end of our outlook," commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "We have remained focused on delivering for customers and we believe our execution has enabled us to improve our positioning at key distribution and retail accounts, add new OEM business, and solidify our position as the distributor of choice for security contractors."

"Products & Solutions grew volumes in the quarter and we continue to see good realization on our price actions. First Alert delivered a strong quarter, and we are in the very early stages of tapping the meaningful commercial and operational opportunities from bringing the organizations together. Investments to expand digital initiatives and private brands continue to deliver strong growth for ADI. Returns on these investments and ADI's relentless focus on execution drove another quarter of meaningful gross margin expansion and record operating income."

Products & Solutions Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Record revenue of $764 million , up 28% compared to the second quarter 2021

, up 28% compared to the second quarter 2021 Operating profit of $154 million , up 19% compared to the second quarter 2021

, up 19% compared to the second quarter 2021 Strong realization on pricing actions drove over $60 million of year-over-year revenue improvement

of year-over-year revenue improvement Unit volumes grew compared to the second quarter of 2021, aided by strength in Air products sold through the distribution and retail channels

Products & Solutions delivered revenue of $764 million in the second quarter 2022, up 28% compared to the second quarter 2021 and up 9% excluding the $113 million revenue contribution from the acquisition of First Alert, which was completed on March 31, 2022. Demand was strongest in the distribution and retail channels, which offset expected declines in security. The supply chain environment remained challenging during the second quarter, constraining the business' ability to fully meet demand.

Gross margin for the quarter was 37.3%, compared to 39.3% in the second quarter 2021. Pricing actions benefited second quarter gross margin and partially offset year-over-year cost inflation and impacts from the First Alert acquisition. Included in the second quarter 2022 gross profit was First Alert inventory step-up expenses of $6 million, which impacted gross margin by approximately 80 basis points. Operating profit for the quarter was $154 million, or 20.2% of revenue, up 19% compared to the second quarter 2021.

First Alert had a strong second quarter, driven by solid demand for smoke and combo alarms and strong operational execution. Results also benefited from recent pricing actions. Initial collaboration work has begun between the First Alert and Resideo teams with a number of value creating opportunities already identified.

ADI Global Distribution Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Record revenue of $922 million , up 5% compared to the second quarter 2021

, up 5% compared to the second quarter 2021 Gross margin of 20.0%, up 260 basis points compared to the second quarter 2021

Operating profit of $86 million , up 30% compared to the second quarter 2021

, up 30% compared to the second quarter 2021 E-commerce sales growth of 29%, accounting for 18% of ADI total revenue

ADI second quarter 2022 revenue of $922 million was up 5% compared to the second quarter 2021, driven by a strong pricing environment and recent acquisitions. Demand was again strong in categories that typically serve commercial end markets including fire and access control. Vendor supply issues remained a headwind to additional growth in the quarter. Sales through ADI's e-commerce channel grew 29%, representing 18% of total ADI revenue, with overall touchless revenue reaching 36% of ADI total revenue. Private brands sales grew over 35% compared to the second quarter 2021.

Gross margin of 20.0% in the second quarter 2022 was up 260 basis points compared to the second quarter 2021. Benefits from the current inflationary pricing environment, progress on ADI specific price optimization efforts and expansion of private brands all contributed to margin expansion in the second quarter. ADI continues to invest in digital tools and systems to improve selling efficiency. This includes implementing a global artificial intelligence pricing system in 14 countries, which brings a consistent set of tools with business intelligence dashboards to drive accountability. Operating profit of $86 million for second quarter 2022 was up 30% from $66 million in the second quarter 2021, exceeding 9% of revenue.

At the beginning of the third quarter, ADI acquired Electronic Custom Distributors (ECD), a regional distributor of residential audio, video, automation, security, wire, and telecommunication products. With four branch locations and a 30,000 sq. ft. distribution center, the acquisition adds to ADI's growing capabilities in the audio visual market. ECD is the fifth acquisition for ADI since 2020.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue of $1.69 billion in the second quarter 2022 grew 14% compared with the prior year of $1.48 billion. Gross profit margin for the second quarter 2022 was 27.7%, up 160 basis points compared to 26.1% in the prior year. Resideo's operating profit of $186 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to a prior year operating profit of $121 million. Total Corporate costs were $54 million, down from $74 million in the prior year primarily due to the net costs associated with the class action legal settlement in the second quarter 2021. Net income for the second quarter 2022 was $94 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, compared with $58 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, in the prior year.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Second quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $35 million compared to cash provided by operating activities of $94 million in the prior year comparable period. The reduction in cash generation was primarily due to investments made in working capital to support growth and a strategic decision to increase inventory levels to help mitigate supply chain constraints. At July 2, 2022, Resideo had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $255 million and total outstanding debt of $1.4 billion.

Outlook

Based on first half results and the outlook for the remainder of 2022, the company expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $6.45 billion to $6.65 billion, gross profit margin in the range of 27.5% to 28.5% and operating profit in the range of $690 million to $720 million.

The company expects third quarter 2022 revenue to be in the range of $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion, gross profit margin in the range of 27.0% to 28.0% and operating profit in the range of $165 million to $175 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (1) our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the third quarter 2022 and full year 2022, (2) the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption to our business and the global economy caused by it, including its effect on our and our business partners' supply chains, (3) the amount of our obligations and nature of our contractual restrictions pursuant to, and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with Honeywell in connection with our spin-off, (4) the likelihood of continued success of our transformation programs and initiatives, (5) risks related to our recently completed acquisitions, including First Alert, including our ability to achieve the targeted amount of annual cost synergies, successfully integrate the acquired operations (including successfully driving category growth in connected offerings), and the expected net present value of tax benefits resulting from the First Alert transaction and (6) the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Table 1: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (1)



Q2 2022



YTD 2022



Products &

Solutions



ADI Global

Distribution



Corporate



Total

Company



Products

&

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Net revenue (2) $ 764



$ 922



$ -



$ 1,686



$ 1,383

$ 1,809

$ -

$ 3,192

Cost of goods sold

479





738





2





1,219





829



1,455



3



2,287

Gross profit (loss)

285





184





(2)





467





554



354



(3)



905

Research and

development

expenses

27





-





1





28





51



-



1



52

Selling, general and

administrative

expenses

98





96





50





244





186



185



(108)



479

Intangible asset

amortization (3)

6





2





1





9





10



3



3



16

Income (loss) from

operations $ 154



$ 86



$ (54)



$ 186



$ 307

$ 166

$ (115)

$ 358













































Q2 2021



YTD 2021



Products &

Solutions



ADI Global

Distribution



Corporate



Total

Company



Products

&

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Net revenue (2) $ 598



$ 879



$ -



$ 1,477



$ 1,204

$ 1,692

$ -

$ 2,896

Cost of goods sold

363





726





2





1,091





732



1,399



4



2,135

Gross profit (loss)

235





153





(2)





386





472



293



(4)



761

Research and

development

expenses

22





-





-





22





42



-



1



43

Selling, general and

administrative

expenses

80





86





70





236





160



166



125



451

Intangible asset

amortization (3)

4





1





2





7





11



2



3



16

Income (loss) from

operations $ 129



$ 66



$ (74)



$ 121



$ 259

$ 125

$ (133)

$ 251













































Q2 2022 % change compared with Q2 2021



YTD 2022 % change compared with prior period



Products &

Solutions



ADI Global

Distribution



Corporate



Total

Company



Products

&

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Net revenue (2)

28 %



5 %

N/A





14 %



15 %

7 % N/A



10 % Cost of goods sold

32 %



2 %



0 %



12 %



13 %

4 %

(25) %

7 % Gross profit (loss)

21 %



20 %



0 %



21 %



17 %

21 %

(25) %

19 % Research and

development

expenses

23 %

N/A



N/A





27 %



21 % N/A



0 %

21 % Selling, general and

administrative expenses

23 %



12 %



(29) %



3 %



16 %

11 %

(14) %

6 % Intangible asset

amortization (3)

50 %



100 %



(50) %



29 %



(9) %

50 %

0 %

0 % Income (loss) from

operations

19 %



30 %



(27) %



54 %



19 %

33 %

(14) %

43 %

(1) Dollars reported in millions herein are computed based on the amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components, and related calculations, reported in millions may not equal the total amounts due to rounding.

(2) Represents Product & Solutions revenue, excluding intersegment revenue of $88 million and $183 million for the three and six months ended July 2, 2022, respectively, and $97 million and $191 million for the three and six months ended July 3, 2021, respectively. ADI Global Distribution does not have any intersegment revenue".

(3) The prior year information was reclassified to present Intangible asset amortization as a separate line item. Intangible asset amortization was formerly included within Cost of goods sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses.

Table 2: CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





July 2,

2022



July 3,

2021



July 2,

2022



July 3,

2021























(In millions except share in thousands and per share

data)

Net revenue

$ 1,686



$ 1,477



$ 3,192



$ 2,896

Cost of goods sold (2)



1,219





1,091





2,287





2,135

Gross profit



467





386





905





761

Research and development expenses

(1)



28





22





52





43

Selling, general and administrative

expenses (1)(2)



244





236





479





451

Intangible asset amortization (2)



9





7





16





16

Income from operations



186





121





358





251

Other expense, net



41





28





81





72

Interest expense, net



14





12





25





25

Income before taxes



131





81





252





154

Provision for income taxes



37





23





71





47

Net income

$ 94



$ 58



$ 181



$ 107



























Earnings per common share























Basic

$ 0.65



$ 0.40



$ 1.25



$ 0.74

Diluted

$ 0.63



$ 0.39



$ 1.22



$ 0.72

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding























Basic



145,457





143,939





145,286





143,657

Diluted



148,829





148,328





148,836





148,050



(1) The prior year unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations were reclassified to present Research and development expenses as a separate line item within the statements. Research and development expenses were formerly included within Selling, general and administrative expenses.

(2) The prior year unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations were reclassified to present Intangible asset amortization as a separate line item. Amortization of other intangible assets were formerly included within Cost of goods sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses

Table 3: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









July 2, 2022



December

31, 2021















(In millions, except

shares in thousands,

and per share data)

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 251



$ 775

Accounts receivable, net (less allowances of $11 million and $9 million,

respectively)



1,073





876

Inventories, net



971





740

Other current assets



186





150

Total current assets



2,481





2,541

Property, plant and equipment, net



363





287

Goodwill



2,695





2,661

Other intangible assets, net



463





120

Other assets



314





244

Total assets

$ 6,316



$ 5,853

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 987



$ 883

Current maturities of debt



12





10

Accrued liabilities



580





601

Total current liabilities



1,579





1,494

Long-term debt, net of current maturities



1,410





1,220

Obligations payable under Indemnification Agreements



601





585

Other liabilities



332





302

Total liabilities



3,922





3,601

Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 700,000 shares authorized, 147,528 and

145,684 shares issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2022, 146,248 and

144,808 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021,

respectively



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



2,147





2,121

Retained earnings



498





317

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net



(220)





(165)

Treasury stock, at cost



(31)





(21)

Total stockholders' equity



2,394





2,252

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,316



$ 5,853



Table 4: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)











Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



July 2, 2022



July 3, 2021



July 2, 2022



July 3, 2021



















(In millions)

Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 94



$ 58



$ 181



$ 107

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

25





22





45





45

Share-based compensation expense

11





10





22





19

Other, net

(7)





(8)





(5)





9

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

of effect of acquisitions:





















Accounts receivable, net

(84)





(16)





(145)





(33)

Inventories, net

(61)





2





(127)





(8)

Other current assets

(9)





(40)





(21)





(24)

Accounts payable

37





-





54





(15)

Accrued liabilities

19





57





(47)





(1)

Other, net

10





9





19





-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

35





94





(24)





99

Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures

(5)





(16)





(24)





(35)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-





(5)





(633)





(10)

Other, net

-





3





(13)





3

Net cash used in investing activities

(5)





(18)





(670)





(42)

Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from issuance of A&R Term B Facility

-





-





200





950

Payment of debt facility issuance and modification

costs

-





-





(4)





(21)

Repayment of long-term debt

(3)





(2)





(6)





(923)

Other, net

(3)





(4)





(7)





1

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(6)





(6)





183





7

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash

(13)





1





(13)





(2)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash

11





71





(524)





62

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period

244





508





779





517

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end

of period $ 255



$ 579



$ 255



$ 579



