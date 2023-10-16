Resideo Completes Sale of Genesis Cable Business

News provided by

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

16 Oct, 2023, 09:11 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) announced today that it has completed its previously announced sale of its Genesis Cable business to Southwire Company, LLC for $87.5 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The after-tax proceeds will be used to support Resideo's capital allocation strategy which includes ongoing organic and inorganic investments and the recently announced share repurchase program.

"The closing of the Genesis sale represents our commitment to optimizing our product portfolio and our continued focus on value creation opportunities across our Products and Solutions business," commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "Genesis remains a strong partner to our ADI Global Distribution business and we look forward to our continued partnership as they join an industry leader in Southwire."

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Resideo Contacts:


Investors: 

Media:

Jason Willey

Garrett Terry

Vice President, Investor Relations

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Resideo to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1, 2023

Resideo to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1, 2023

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort, life safety and security solutions, and distributor of commercial ...
Resideo Expands Relationship with USAA to Help Homeowners Protect What Matters Most

Resideo Expands Relationship with USAA to Help Homeowners Protect What Matters Most

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.