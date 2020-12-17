Resideo Names Travis Merrill Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, today announced that Travis Merrill will join the company in the newly created position of executive vice president, chief strategy and commercial officer, effective Dec. 21, 2020.

Merrill brings more than 20 years of global experience in corporate strategy, marketing and general management in consumer, commercial and industrial markets. Reporting to President and CEO Jay Geldmacher, and working closely with leaders across Resideo, Merrill will lead Resideo's corporate strategy, brand strategy, external corporate communications and strategic partnerships.

"Travis has a proven track record and unique expertise in developing strategy and fostering commercial partnerships to drive focus and growth," said Jay Geldmacher, president and CEO of Resideo. "His leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue to define the strategic direction for Resideo."

"With its presence in more than 150 million homes and businesses and its numerous market-leading products, Resideo has a tremendous opportunity to deliver value for its customers and partners," said Merrill. "I am excited to work with this team and our partners to position Resideo for long-term growth."

Merrill most recently served as president of the Commercial Business Unit and chief marketing officer at FLIR Systems, Inc. Previously, Merrill worked nearly eight years at Samsung Electronics, most recently as vice president of Samsung's U.S. tablet business. Merrill serves on the board of All Hands Raised, a non-profit focused on education, equity and excellence for children from cradle to career and on the advisory board of the Center for Innovation, Business, and Entrepreneurship at Wabash College.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.resideo.com

