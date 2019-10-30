Resideo Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Investor Conference Call For Nov. 7

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) will host a conference call and webcast with investors on its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Conference Call Details

To join the conference call, please dial 888-599-8688 (domestic) or +1 323-994-2135 (international) approximately 10 minutes before it starts. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Resideo's third quarter 2019 earnings call or provide the conference code 934775. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. EST Nov. 7, until 12:30 p.m. EST Nov. 14, by dialing 888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1-719-457-0820 (international). The access code is 9530930.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the presentation, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Contacts:

Media: Investors: Trent Perrotto Michael Mercieca (512) 726-3512 (512) 779-8646 trent.perrotto@resideo.com michael.mercieca@resideo.com

investorrelations@resideo.com

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments, and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

SOURCE Resideo

Related Links

http://www.resideo.com

