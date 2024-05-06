Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions for homes and businesses, today announced that members of senior management are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, with presentation scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 6, 2024, with presentation scheduled for 1:25 p.m. ET.

About Resideo
Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of professionally installed electronic security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data communications, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:

Investors: 
Jason Willey  
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Garrett Terry
Corporate Communications Manager
[email protected]

