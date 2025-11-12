Resideo To Participate at Upcoming Investor Events

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets, today announced that it is scheduled to participate at the following investor events that are in addition to the events listed in our October 22, 2025 press release.

Jefferies Hosts: Deep Dive into Resideo Part 1: Products & Solutions – Virtual Fireside Chat, on Friday, November 14, 2025. Mike Carlet, CFO and Tom Surran, President of Resideo's Products & Solutions business segment will participate in this discussion scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon ET.

Jefferies Hosts: Deep Dive into Resideo Part 2: ADI Global Distribution– Virtual Fireside Chat, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Mike Carlet, CFO and Rob Aarnes, President of Resideo's ADI business segment will participate in this discussion scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. ET.

These investor webinars will be webcast live on the Investor Relations page of the Resideo website at investor.resideo.com.

As previously announced, Resideo is scheduled to participate in the Baird 55th Annual Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois later today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Michael Carlet, Resideo's Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat starting at 4:40 p.m. CT today. The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Resideo website at investor.resideo.com and archived on the Investor Relations page for a period of 30 days. In addition, investor slides that will be utilized in connection with this fireside chat will be made available on the Investor Relations page of the Resideo website at investor.resideo.com promptly following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. We are a leader in the home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls markets, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression products markets, and security products markets. Our solutions and services can be found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions new devices sold annually. For more information about Resideo and our trusted, well-established brands including First Alert, Honeywell Home, BRK, Control4, and others, visit www.resideo.com.

